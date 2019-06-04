Patterson Launches Gearless, Maintenance-Free Industrial Ceiling Fan: V-Series

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patterson's release of the new direct drive V-Series HVLS ceiling fan stimulates the market with a competitively priced, high-performance unit. The V-Series is remarkably light, extremely quiet, simple to operate, and maintenance-free due to the self-lubricating bearings.

Patterson's Gearless, Maintenance-Free Industrial Ceiling Fan

Rated for indoor and outdoor covered spaces, with its IP54 motor and IP66 VFD, facilities of any kind can experience air movement covering up to 23,000 sq. ft. Its uniquely designed dihedral v-shaped blades are angled up 7 degrees, allowing air distribution to a wider area, making it more efficient than other HVLS fans.

"Not all facilities are the same, so we believe in offering options to best meet our customer's needs," said Vance Patterson, President and CEO of Patterson Fan. "Adding another HVLS option to our product line is what our customers have asked for and only enhances our mission as providers of air movement solutions."

For more information about the V-Series, visit pattersonfan.com or call 800-768-3985.

Media Contact:

Megan Hammond | megan@pattersonfan.com| 800-768-3985

Related Files

V-Series Technical Specifications.pdf

V-Series Warranty.pdf

Related Images

v-series-direct-drive-hvls-ceiling.png

V-Series Direct Drive, HVLS Ceiling Fan

Patterson's Gearless, Maintenance-Free Industrial Ceiling Fan

Related Links

New Gearless HVLS Ceiling Fan

Which Fan is Right for My Facility?

SOURCE Patterson Fan Co.

Related Links

http://pattersonfan.com

