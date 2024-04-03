DALLAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patterson Law Group announces managing litigation partner Tennessee Walker will represent a couple injured in a recent car wreck linked to Rashee Rice, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On March 30, around 6:20 PM, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Central Expressway in Dallas, Texas. The collision was caused by a Lamborghini and a Corvette that were traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on the Expressway. The Lamborghini struck the median, and both vehicles spun out of control, leading to a six-car collision.

Patterson Law Group Representing Dallas Couple Injured in Car Wreck Involving NFL Player Rashee Rice Post this

Those inside the Lamborghini and Corvette were captured on video exiting the vehicles and leaving the scene on foot without checking for injuries or seeing if others in the involved vehicles needed assistance.

According to a quote from Walker, his clients are "angry." They were traveling to a friend's 50th birthday party when the collision occurred. The husband was forced to crawl out the back of their Lexus SUV and his wife was removed from the vehicle by first responders. Both victims sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital from the scene. The couple has been released from the hospital but will require significant ongoing medical treatment.

The two vehicles that caused the collision are both linked to Rice. The Corvette is registered to Rice and the Lamborghini was rented to Rice, with the rental contract making Rice the only permitted driver. No one in the Corvette or Lamborghini bothered to check on any of the victims before leaving the scene.

According to Walker, "Everyone in the at-fault vehicles made a bad situation worse by leaving the scene. Not only is stopping and checking on those involved the right thing to do as a matter of human decency, it is required by Texas law." Leaving the scene of a collision can be punishable as a felony in Texas.

If you have any information about this wreck that has not previously been made publicly available, please email [email protected] .

Tennessee Walker has a proven track record of securing justice for negligence victims. With extensive experience in handling complex cases, Walker is fully committed to advocating for the rights of the injured couple and holding all responsible parties accountable for their actions.

