Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Participants can access the call by dialing (647) 253-8661 or (844) 704-2496 with the Conference ID 3519209. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including market leading positions in contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

