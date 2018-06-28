Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018.

Participants can access the call by dialing (647) 253-8661 or (844) 704-2496 with the Conference ID 6948609. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.