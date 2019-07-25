Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $49.4 million, or $0.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $10.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Excluding charges discussed below, the net loss for the second quarter would have been $35.9 million, or $0.17 per share. Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $676 million, compared to $854 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter, excluding non-cash charges discussed below, totaled $177 million and exceeded capital expenditures by $80 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $78.1 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $45.1 million, or $0.21 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were $1.4 billion, compared to $1.7 billion for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2019, excluding non-cash charges discussed below, totaled $368 million and exceeded capital expenditures by $153 million.

Financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include pre-tax, non-cash charges totaling $16.3 million ($13.5 million after-tax or $0.07 per share). These charges include $3.6 million of bad debt expense and a $12.7 million charge to reduce the carrying value on our balance sheet of a deposit placed in 2017 on future sand purchases. This deposit was part of a capacity reservation contract that increased our access to finer grades of sand, which were in tight supply at the time. As prices for sand have substantially decreased, the Company has purchased lower-cost sand outside of this capacity reservation contract and has revalued the deposit at its expected realizable value.

During the second quarter, the Company spent $75.0 million to repurchase 6.3 million shares, which brings the total repurchases for the first half of 2019 to $150 million for 11.7 million shares. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company's Board has increased the repurchase authorization to $250 million.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "E&P companies are being extra vigilant this year in monitoring their spend due to commodity price volatility and the increased focus on spending within their budgets. We believe E&P companies are slowing drilling and completion activity to smooth their spending run rate and reduce the risk of budget exhaustion later in the year. Our rig count, which averaged 158 rigs during the second quarter, is expected to average 142 rigs during the third quarter."

Mr. Hendricks added, "During the second quarter, average rig revenue per operating day increased to $24,200, and average rig margin per operating day increased to $10,170. These results include the benefit of $280 per operating day from $4.0 million of revenue from early contract terminations. Average rig direct operating cost per operating day was $14,030 for the second quarter, compared to $13,880 for the first quarter.

"As of June 30, 2019, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $720 million of future dayrate drilling revenue, compared to $650 million at the end of the first quarter, as we signed long-term contract extensions with a major oil company. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 92 rigs operating under term contracts during the third quarter, and an average of 58 rigs operating under term contracts during the 12 months ending June 30, 2020.

"In pressure pumping, second quarter results were similar to the first quarter as improving operational efficiencies offset a decline in the number of active spreads. We ended the second quarter with 15 active spreads. Pressure pumping gross margin for the second quarter was $44.9 million on revenues of $251 million, compared to first quarter gross margin of $44.9 million on revenues of $248 million. Adjusted EBITDA per spread increased by 18% during the second quarter.

"Across the pressure pumping industry, we expect completion activity will follow drilling activity lower in the third quarter. We expect to maintain 15 active spreads during the third quarter, but we expect lower utilization of the active spreads will negatively impact pressure pumping revenues and margin.

"In directional drilling, gross margin improved to $8.1 million in the second quarter from $7.4 million in the first quarter, as we focused on improving our efficiency and reducing costs. In the second quarter, directional drilling direct operating costs decreased by $3.5 million to $42.1 million, offsetting a $2.7 million reduction in revenues to $50.2 million."

Mr. Hendricks concluded, "The second quarter was another quarter of strong cash flow generation as we reduced capital spending during the quarter. Given current market conditions, we remain focused on generating strong cash flow and are therefore reducing our expected capital expenditures for 2019 to approximately $400 million from our prior expectation of $465 million."

Mark S. Siegel, Chairman of Patterson-UTI, stated, "During the second quarter, our strong cash flow allowed us to return more than $83 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, while investing in the maintenance of our equipment and increasing our cash position to $256 million at the end of the quarter. The $150 million of share repurchases during the first half of 2019 represents 5.5% of the outstanding shares at the beginning of the year.

"Given our current public market equity valuation, our cash balance and expected future cash flow generation, we will likely allocate additional capital to both share repurchases and debt repayment in the back half of 2019," he concluded.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share, payable on September 19, 2019, to holders of record as of September 5, 2019.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

REVENUES

$ 675,765



$ 854,418



$ 1,379,936



$ 1,663,582

COSTS AND EXPENSES:































Direct operating costs



467,643





621,757





956,968





1,210,744

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



208,688





212,384





423,098





422,276

Selling, general and administrative



34,894





35,663





67,449





68,480

Provision for bad debts



3,594





—





3,594





—

Merger and integration expenses



—





747





—





2,738

Other operating expenses (income), net



9,071





(7,129)





335





(9,550)



































Total costs and expenses



723,890





863,422





1,451,444





1,694,688



































OPERATING LOSS



(48,125)





(9,004)





(71,508)





(31,106)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):































Interest income



1,756





2,360





2,788





3,783

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized



(13,298)





(12,667)





(26,282)





(26,292)

Other



92





216





209





385



































Total other expense



(11,450)





(10,091)





(23,285)





(22,124)



































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(59,575)





(19,095)





(94,793)





(53,230)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT



(10,128)





(8,382)





(16,732)





(8,100)



































NET LOSS

$ (49,447)



$ (10,713)



$ (78,061)



$ (45,130)



































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:































Basic

$ (0.24)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.37)



$ (0.21)

Diluted

$ (0.24)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.37)



$ (0.21)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic



207,499





220,093





209,671





220,436

Diluted



207,499





220,093





209,671





220,436

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.08



$ 0.06



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



































Contract Drilling:































Revenues

$ 348,138



$ 349,922



$ 720,530



$ 677,725

Direct operating costs

$ 201,792



$ 217,674



$ 420,994



$ 430,257

Margin (1)

$ 146,346



$ 132,248



$ 299,536



$ 247,468

Selling, general and administrative

$ 1,450



$ 1,561



$ 3,106



$ 2,967

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 128,402



$ 130,938



$ 258,719



$ 261,855

Operating income (loss)

$ 16,494



$ (251)



$ 37,711



$ (17,354)



































Operating days – United States



14,323





15,943





29,982





30,927

Operating days – Canada



62





55





190





289

Operating days – Total



14,385





15,998





30,172





31,216



































Average revenue per operating day – United States

$ 24.23



$ 21.90



$ 23.92



$ 21.75

Average direct operating costs per operating day – United States

$ 14.00



$ 13.59



$ 13.92



$ 13.75

Average margin per operating day – United States (1)

$ 10.23



$ 8.31



$ 9.99



$ 8.00

Average rigs operating – United States



157





175





166





171



































Average revenue per operating day – Canada

$ 17.74



$ 14.35



$ 18.23



$ 17.71

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Canada

$ 20.55



$ 18.78



$ 18.59



$ 17.57

Average margin per operating day – Canada (1)

$ (2.81)



$ (4.44)



$ (0.37)



$ 0.13

Average rigs operating – Canada



1





1





1





2



































Average revenue per operating day – Total

$ 24.20



$ 21.87



$ 23.88



$ 21.71

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Total

$ 14.03



$ 13.61



$ 13.95



$ 13.78

Average margin per operating day – Total (1)

$ 10.17



$ 8.27



$ 9.93



$ 7.93

Average rigs operating – Total



158





176





167





172

Capital expenditures

$ 47,664



$ 121,095



$ 123,389



$ 196,342



































Pressure Pumping:































Revenues

$ 251,008



$ 425,303



$ 498,609



$ 832,087

Direct operating costs

$ 206,137



$ 342,885



$ 408,885



$ 663,855

Margin (2)

$ 44,871



$ 82,418



$ 89,724



$ 168,232

Selling, general and administrative

$ 3,094



$ 3,919



$ 6,580



$ 7,822

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 56,185



$ 57,862



$ 116,320



$ 114,384

Operating income (loss)

$ (14,408)



$ 20,637



$ (33,176)



$ 46,026



































Fracturing jobs



122





217





286





421

Other jobs



193





264





456





544

Total jobs



315





481





742





965



































Average revenue per fracturing job

$ 2,028.33



$ 1,932.62



$ 1,711.92



$ 1,948.88

Average revenue per other job

$ 18.40



$ 22.44



$ 19.73



$ 21.34

Average revenue per total job

$ 796.85



$ 884.21



$ 671.98



$ 862.27

Average costs per total job

$ 654.40



$ 712.86



$ 551.06



$ 687.93

Average margin per total job (2)

$ 142.45



$ 171.35



$ 120.92



$ 174.33

Margin as a percentage of revenues (2)



17.9%





19.4%





18.0%





20.2%

Capital expenditures

$ 38,802



$ 56,195



$ 70,202



$ 81,118



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018



































Directional Drilling:































Revenues

$ 50,218



$ 52,705



$ 103,177



$ 101,321

Direct operating costs

$ 42,102



$ 43,685



$ 87,704



$ 81,374

Margin (3)

$ 8,116



$ 9,020



$ 15,473



$ 19,947

Selling, general and administrative

$ 2,536



$ 4,824



$ 5,193



$ 9,762

Depreciation and amortization

$ 10,870



$ 11,874



$ 21,237



$ 22,776

Operating loss

$ (5,290)



$ (7,678)



$ (10,957)



$ (12,591)

Margin as a percentage of revenues (3)



16.2%





17.1%





15.0%





19.7%

Capital expenditures

$ 3,450



$ 10,034



$ 5,562



$ 22,863



































Other Operations:































Revenues

$ 26,401



$ 26,488



$ 57,620



$ 52,449

Direct operating costs

$ 17,612



$ 17,513



$ 39,385



$ 35,258

Margin (4)

$ 8,789



$ 8,975



$ 18,235



$ 17,191

Selling, general and administrative

$ 4,649



$ 3,923



$ 7,511



$ 6,914

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

$ 11,457



$ 9,829



$ 23,245



$ 19,143

Operating loss

$ (7,317)



$ (4,777)



$ (12,521)



$ (8,866)

Capital expenditures

$ 6,230



$ 7,311



$ 14,003



$ 16,707



































Corporate:































Selling, general and administrative

$ 23,165



$ 21,436



$ 45,059



$ 41,015

Merger and integration expenses

$ —



$ 747



$ —



$ 2,738

Depreciation

$ 1,774



$ 1,881



$ 3,577



$ 4,118

Provision for bad debts

$ 3,594



$ —



$ 3,594



$ —

Other operating expenses (income), net

$ 9,071



$ (7,129)



$ 335



$ (9,550)

Capital expenditures

$ 773



$ 227



$ 2,104



$ 753



































Total capital expenditures

$ 96,919



$ 194,862



$ 215,260



$ 317,783





































(1) For Contract Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per operating day is defined as margin divided by operating days. (2) For Pressure Pumping, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per total job is defined as margin divided by total jobs. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (3) For Directional Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation and amortization and selling, general and administrative expenses. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (4) For Other Operations, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses.





June 30,



December 31,



Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands)

2019



2018

Cash and cash equivalents



$ 255,514





$ 245,029

Current assets



$ 897,744





$ 950,197

Current liabilities



$ 470,044





$ 526,316

Working capital



$ 427,700





$ 423,881

Long-term debt



$ 1,119,648





$ 1,119,205



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)(1):































Net loss

$ (49,447)



$ (10,713)



$ (78,061)



$ (45,130)

Income tax benefit



(10,128)





(8,382)





(16,732)





(8,100)

Net interest expense



11,542





10,307





23,494





22,509

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



208,688





212,384





423,098





422,276



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 160,655



$ 203,596



$ 351,799



$ 391,555



































Total revenues

$ 675,765



$ 854,418



$ 1,379,936



$ 1,663,582

Adjusted EBITDA margin



23.8%





23.8%





25.5%





23.5%



































Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:































Contract drilling

$ 144,896



$ 130,687



$ 296,430



$ 244,501

Pressure pumping



41,777





78,499





83,144





160,410

Directional drilling



5,580





4,196





10,280





10,185

Other operations



4,140





5,052





10,724





10,277

Corporate



(35,738)





(14,838)





(48,779)





(33,818)



































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 160,655



$ 203,596



$ 351,799



$ 391,555







(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.



