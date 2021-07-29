Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $103 million, or $0.55 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $150 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $292 million, compared to $250 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $210 million, or $1.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $585 million, or $3.10 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $533 million, compared to $696 million for the same period in 2020.

The financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include pretax acquisition-related expenses of $1.1 million ($1.0 million after-tax or $0.01 per share) related to the pending acquisition of Pioneer Energy Services.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our financial results continue to improve, as drilling and completion activity rebounds from the severe downturn in 2020. Our activity has steadily improved from the lows of last summer and based on continuing customer conversations about the second half of 2021 and into 2022, we expect increasing activity and pricing."

Mr. Hendricks continued, "In contract drilling, our average rig count for the second quarter improved to 73 rigs from 69 rigs in the first quarter. We expect to average approximately 81 rigs during the third quarter and end the quarter at 83 rigs.

"Average rig margin per day for the second quarter was $6,250. Average rig operating cost per day increased relative to the first quarter due primarily to a sales and use tax refund in the first quarter that did not recur, a smaller proportion of rigs on low cost standby status, and higher rig reactivation expenses. Average rig revenue per day for the second quarter was $21,310.

"As of June 30, 2021, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $210 million of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 37 rigs operating under term contracts during the third quarter, and an average of 24 rigs operating under term contracts during the four quarters ending June 30, 2022.

"In pressure pumping, both utilization and pricing improved during the second quarter. As a result, gross profit improved to $9.7 million for the second quarter, and revenues increased to $112 million from $75.8 million in the first quarter. Gross profit slightly exceeded our expectation despite higher than expected reactivation expenses as we activated two frac spreads in June. Our average active frac spread count and effective utilization for the second quarter were both close to eight spreads. In the third quarter, we expect to average nine active spreads.

"In directional drilling, revenues during the second quarter increased 26% to $24.9 million from $19.7 million in the first quarter due to higher activity levels as the number of rigs on which we offer directional drilling services increased by 70% during the quarter. As a result of an increase in reactivation costs, gross margin for the second quarter decreased slightly to $2.5 million."

Mr. Hendricks concluded, "Based on conversations with customers about increasing activity levels into 2022, we are increasing our 2021 capex forecast to approximately $165 million. The increase in our capex budget primarily consists of investments in high-demand items that generate ancillary revenue, including specialty drill pipe and ESG-related technologies, as well as higher maintenance capex due to increasing activity.

"Our acquisition of Pioneer Energy Services is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and the approval of Pioneer Energy Services' stockholders. Pioneer's experienced people, high-quality assets and efficient operations in the United States and Colombia will be a valuable addition to our business."

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share, payable on September 16, 2021, to holders of record as of September 2, 2021.

Financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include second quarter, pre-tax charges totaling $55.8 million ($49.4 million after-tax, or $0.26 per share), consisting of $38.3 million of restructuring costs and impairment charges totaling $17.5 million. Partially offsetting these charges is a pre-tax gain of $4.2 million ($3.7 million after-tax or $0.02 per share) included in other operating income from the realization of insurance proceeds. Financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 also include pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges totaling $406 million that were incurred during the first quarter of 2020.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

REVENUES

$ 291,774



$ 250,380



$ 532,703



$ 696,307

COSTS AND EXPENSES:































Direct operating costs



235,233





164,746





417,984





491,374

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



144,037





173,085





296,919





359,882

Impairment of goodwill



—





—





—





395,060

Selling, general and administrative



23,555





23,991





46,113





54,337

Credit loss expense



—





4,551





—





5,606

Restructuring expenses



—





38,338





—





38,338

Merger and integration expense



1,148





—





1,148





—

Other operating (income) expense, net



(2,789)





4,753





(2,524)





5,204



































Total costs and expenses



401,184





409,464





759,640





1,349,801



































OPERATING LOSS



(109,410)





(159,084)





(226,937)





(653,494)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):































Interest income



20





334





159





991

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized



(10,704)





(10,984)





(20,713)





(22,208)

Other



812





85





826





170



































Total other expense



(9,872)





(10,565)





(19,728)





(21,047)



































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(119,282)





(169,649)





(246,665)





(674,541)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT



(15,973)





(19,317)





(36,943)





(89,487)



































NET LOSS

$ (103,309)



$ (150,332)



$ (209,722)



$ (585,054)



































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:































Basic

$ (0.55)



$ (0.81)



$ (1.12)



$ (3.10)

Diluted

$ (0.55)



$ (0.81)



$ (1.12)



$ (3.10)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic



188,408





186,633





188,044





188,654

Diluted



188,408





186,633





188,044





188,654

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.02



$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ 0.06



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Additional Financial and Operating Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021









































Contract Drilling:





































Revenues $ 141,732



$ 171,134



$ 275,233



$ 438,498



$ 133,501

Direct operating costs $ 100,134



$ 87,127



$ 179,512



$ 250,547



$ 79,378

Margin (1) $ 41,598



$ 84,007



$ 95,721



$ 187,951



$ 54,123

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ 2,430



$ —



$ 2,430



$ —

Other operating expenses (income), net $ 33



$ (4,155)



$ 45



$ (4,155)



$ 12

Selling, general and administrative $ 1,202



$ 1,344



$ 2,260



$ 2,808



$ 1,058

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 98,592



$ 115,130



$ 200,266



$ 226,568



$ 101,674

Impairment of goodwill $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 395,060



$ —

Operating loss $ (58,229)



$ (30,742)



$ (106,850)



$ (434,760)



$ (48,621)









































Operating days

6,652





7,450





12,835





18,685





6,183









































Average revenue per operating day $ 21.31



$ 22.97



$ 21.44



$ 23.47



$ 21.59

Average direct operating costs per operating day $ 15.05



$ 11.69



$ 13.99



$ 13.41



$ 12.84

Average margin per operating day (1) $ 6.25



$ 11.28



$ 7.46



$ 10.06



$ 8.75

Average rigs operating

73





82





71





103





69









































Capital expenditures $ 24,042



$ 42,501



$ 35,469



$ 91,946



$ 11,427









































Pressure Pumping:





































Revenues $ 111,991



$ 59,533



$ 187,830



$ 184,640



$ 75,839

Direct operating costs $ 102,320



$ 56,268



$ 178,830



$ 171,123



$ 76,510

Margin (2) $ 9,671



$ 3,265



$ 9,000



$ 13,517



$ (671)

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ 31,331



$ —



$ 31,331



$ —

Selling, general and administrative $ 1,852



$ 1,677



$ 3,535



$ 4,744



$ 1,683

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 31,740



$ 38,811



$ 69,125



$ 81,482



$ 37,385

Operating loss $ (23,921)



$ (68,554)



$ (63,660)



$ (104,040)



$ (39,739)









































Average active spreads (3)

8





4





7





7





7

Effective utilization (4)

7.9





3.3





6.7





5.5





5.5









































Fracturing jobs

105





35





176





124





71

Other jobs

206





152





406





361





200

Total jobs

311





187





582





485





271









































Average revenue per fracturing job $ 1,006.36



$ 1,549.71



$ 994.88



$ 1,413.11



$ 977.89

Average revenue per other job $ 30.69



$ 34.82



$ 31.36



$ 26.08



$ 32.05

Average revenue per total job $ 360.10



$ 318.36



$ 322.73



$ 380.70



$ 279.85

Average costs per total job $ 329.00



$ 300.90



$ 307.27



$ 352.83



$ 282.32

Average margin per total job (2) $ 31.10



$ 17.46



$ 15.46



$ 27.87



$ (2.48)

















































































Margin as a percentage of revenues (2)

8.6 %



5.5 %



4.8 %



7.3 %



(0.9) %







































Capital expenditures $ 8,921



$ 1,947



$ 12,989



$ 16,227



$ 4,068



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Additional Financial and Operating Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



2021

Directional Drilling:





































Revenues $ 24,869



$ 11,742



$ 44,539



$ 46,227



$ 19,670

Direct operating costs $ 22,370



$ 12,265



$ 39,007



$ 44,594



$ 16,637

Margin (5) $ 2,499



$ (523)



$ 5,532



$ 1,633



$ 3,033

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ 3,175



$ —



$ 3,175



$ —

Selling, general and administrative $ 1,015



$ 1,010



$ 2,474



$ 3,340



$ 1,459

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 6,594



$ 9,677



$ 13,091



$ 20,098



$ 6,497

Operating loss $ (5,110)



$ (14,385)



$ (10,033)



$ (24,980)



$ (4,923)









































Margin as a percentage of revenues (5)

10.0 %



(4.5) %



12.4 %



3.5 %



15.4 %







































Capital expenditures $ 1,219



$ 2,044



$ 1,323



$ 4,052



$ 104









































Other Operations:





































Revenues $ 13,182



$ 7,971



$ 25,101



$ 26,942



$ 11,919

Direct operating costs $ 10,409



$ 9,086



$ 20,635



$ 25,110



$ 10,226

Margin (6) $ 2,773



$ (1,115)



$ 4,466



$ 1,832



$ 1,693

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ 501



$ —



$ 501



$ —

Selling, general and administrative $ 441



$ 763



$ 866



$ 2,222



$ 425

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment $ 5,619



$ 7,976



$ 11,443



$ 28,235



$ 5,824

Operating loss $ (3,287)



$ (10,355)



$ (7,843)



$ (29,126)



$ (4,556)









































Capital expenditures $ 3,429



$ 2,808



$ 6,173



$ 8,072



$ 2,744









































Corporate:





































Selling, general and administrative $ 19,045



$ 19,197



$ 36,978



$ 41,223



$ 17,933

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ 901



$ —



$ 901



$ —

Depreciation $ 1,492



$ 1,491



$ 2,994



$ 3,499



$ 1,502

Credit loss expense $ —



$ 4,551



$ —



$ 5,606



$ —

Merger and integration expense $ 1,148



$ —



$ 1,148



$ —



$ —

Other operating (income) expense, net $ (2,822)



$ 8,908



$ (2,569)



$ 9,359



$ 253









































Capital expenditures $ 439



$ 373



$ 619



$ 1,304



$ 180









































Total Capital Expenditures $ 38,050



$ 49,673



$ 56,573



$ 121,601



$ 18,523







(1) For Contract Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment, impairment of goodwill, other operating expenses (income), net and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per operating day is defined as margin divided by operating days. (2) For Pressure Pumping, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per total job is defined as margin divided by total jobs. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (3) Average active spreads is the average number of spreads that were crewed and actively marketed during the period. (4) Effective utilization is calculated as total pumping days during the quarter divided by 75 days or during the first half of the year divided by 150 days, which we consider full effective utilization for a spread during the period. (5) For Directional Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (6) For Other Operations, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment, and selling, general and administrative expenses.





June 30,



December 31,

Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands):

2021



2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

216,682



$

224,915

Current assets

$

508,100



$

477,956

Current liabilities

$

293,482



$

273,722

Working capital

$

214,618



$

204,234

Long-term debt

$

901,896



$

901,484



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)(1):







































Net loss $ (103,309)



$ (150,332)



$ (209,722)



$ (585,054)



$ (106,413)



Income tax benefit

(15,973)





(19,317)





(36,943)





(89,487)





(20,970)



Net interest expense

10,684





10,650





20,554





21,217





9,870



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

144,037





173,085





296,919





359,882





152,882



Impairment of goodwill

—





—





—





395,060





—













































Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,439



$ 14,086



$ 70,808



$ 101,618



$ 35,369













































Total revenues $ 291,774



$ 250,380



$ 532,703



$ 696,307



$ 240,929



Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.1 %



5.6 %



13.3 %



14.6 %



14.7 %











































Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:







































Contract drilling $ 40,363



$ 84,388



$ 93,416



$ 186,868



$ 53,053



Pressure pumping

7,819





(29,743)





5,465





(22,558)





(2,354)



Directional drilling

1,484





(4,708)





3,058





(4,882)





1,574



Other operations

2,332





(2,379)





3,600





(891)





1,268



Corporate

(16,559)





(33,472)





(34,731)





(56,919)





(18,172)













































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,439



$ 14,086



$ 70,808



$ 101,618



$ 35,369









(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus net interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Pro Forma Net Loss Per Share (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



As Reported



Pro Forma



Total



Per Share



Total



Per Share (1)

































Net loss as reported $ (103,309)



$ (0.55)



$ (103,309)



$ (0.55)

































Reverse certain items:





























Merger and integration expense

















1,148









Income tax benefit

















(154)









After tax amount

















994



$ 0.01

































Net loss attributed to common shareholders $ (103,309)



$ (0.55)



$ (102,315)



$ (0.54)

































Weighted average number of common shares





























outstanding, excluding non-vested shares





























of restricted stock

188,408













188,408









Add dilutive effect of potential common shares

—













—









Weighted average number of diluted common





























shares outstanding

188,408













188,408









































Effective income tax rate

13.4 %











13.4 %













(1) We present pro forma net loss per share in order to convey to investors our performance on a basis that, by excluding certain items, is more comparable to our earnings per share information reported in previous periods. Pro Forma Net Loss per Share should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP earnings per share.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Pro Forma Net Loss Per Share (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



As Reported



Pro Forma



Total



Per Share



Total



Per Share (1)

































Net loss as reported $ (150,332)



$ (0.81)



$ (150,332)



$ (0.81)

































Reverse certain items:





























Restructuring expenses

















38,338









Impairment of property and equipment related to Canadian drilling operations (2)

















8,255









Impairment of capacity reservation contract (3)

















9,207





























55,800









Income tax expense

















(6,362)









After tax amount

















49,438



$ 0.26

































Net gain from the realization of insurance proceeds (4)

















(4,172)









Income tax expense

















476









After tax amount

















(3,696)



$ (0.02)

































Total, after tax

















45,742



$ 0.25

































Net loss attributed to common shareholders $ (150,332)



$ (0.81)



$ (104,590)



$ (0.56)

































Weighted average number of common shares





























outstanding, excluding non-vested shares





























of restricted stock

186,633













186,633









Add dilutive effect of potential common shares

—













—









Weighted average number of diluted common





























shares outstanding

186,633













186,633









































Effective income tax rate

11.4 %











11.4 %













(1) We present pro forma net loss per share in order to convey to investors our performance on a basis that, by excluding certain items, is more comparable to our earnings per share information reported in previous periods. Pro Forma Net Loss per Share should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP earnings per share.



(2) Impairment of property and equipment related to Canadian drilling operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was included in "Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(3) Impairment of capacity reservation contract for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was included in "Other operating expenses (income), net" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(4) Net gain from the realization of insurance proceeds for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was included in "Other operating expenses (income), net" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

