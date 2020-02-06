Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $85.9 million, or $0.44 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $201 million, or $0.93 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $492 million, compared to $796 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $426 million, or $2.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $321 million, or $1.47 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018.

During 2019, the Company spent $250 million to repurchase 22.6 million shares pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program. The Company also reduced its long-term debt by $150 million during 2019 and extended debt maturities. During the fourth quarter, the Company issued $350 million of senior, unsecured notes due 2029 in order to refinance $300 million of notes due 2022 and to reduce outstanding borrowings under a bank term loan. The early repayment of notes due 2022 resulted in a pre-tax charge of $15.8 million during the fourth quarter.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We believe our rig count bottomed in the fourth quarter and will modestly increase in early-2020. Lower than expected rig activity and higher than expected operating costs in the fourth quarter were the result of changes in our geographic mix and gaps in rig activity between jobs. In the first quarter, increasing rig count in the Permian should more than offset lower activity in other markets."

Mr. Hendricks continued, "In contract drilling, our rig count averaged 123 rigs in the fourth quarter, down from 142 rigs in the third quarter. The decrease in activity primarily occurred early in the fourth quarter with our December rig count showing the first increase in a year. For the first quarter, we expect activity will improve from December levels and result in an average rig count similar to the fourth quarter.

"During the fourth quarter, the fluctuation in activity resulted in increased revenues and expenses associated with stacking rigs in some basins, while reactivating rigs in the Permian. Additionally, gaps in the work schedule resulted in some rigs being stacked early in the quarter and being reactivated later in the quarter, which required us to carry extra labor while the rigs were not generating revenue or operating days. Therefore, average rig revenue per operating day and average rig direct operating cost per day of $23,980 and $15,540, respectively, were both higher than expected.

"As of December 31, 2019, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $605 million of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 77 rigs operating under term contracts during the first quarter and an average of 58 rigs operating under term contracts during 2020.

"In pressure pumping, our gross profit was $21.9 million for the fourth quarter, which included the benefit of a $10.8 million sales tax refund that reduced direct operating costs. We started the fourth quarter with 14 active spreads and stacked one spread in October and two spreads in November, as activity declined throughout the quarter. We expect to average 10 active spreads for the first quarter and will be negatively impacted by the sudden operational stoppage of a major oil company customer, however, due to the actions we have taken and continue to take, we believe that pressure pumping results should improve later in the year.

"In directional drilling, as we expected, a steep drop in fourth quarter activity resulted in revenues falling to $38.6 million in the fourth quarter from $47.0 million in the third quarter. Lower activity levels, combined with higher than expected expenses for repairs and maintenance, contributed to a lower than expected gross margin of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter."

Mr. Hendricks concluded, "Based on our current outlook for 2020 activity, we expect to spend approximately $250 million of capex for the year, down from $348 million in 2019. Our capex budget is primarily focused on maintenance spending to preserve the service quality for our customers and the earnings power of our assets."

Mark S. Siegel, Chairman of Patterson-UTI, stated, "In 2019, Patterson-UTI proactively responded to tough market conditions. We reduced capital spending by 46% and focused spending on maintaining the high quality of our equipment. We also made strategic investments in automation and performance technologies, a number of which will come to the market in 2020.

"In 2019, we generated strong cash flow and further strengthened our financial position. During the year, we spent $250 million to reduce our number of outstanding shares by more than 10%, and we reduced our long-term debt by $150 million," he concluded.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share, payable on March 19, 2020, to holders of record as of March 5, 2020.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including market leading positions in contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

REVENUES

$ 492,297



$ 795,937



$ 2,470,685



$ 3,326,997

COSTS AND EXPENSES:































Direct operating costs



363,515





557,685





1,773,697





2,402,487

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



180,011





212,390





1,003,873





916,318

Impairment of goodwill



—





211,129





17,800





211,129

Selling, general and administrative



31,833





32,771





133,513





134,071

Provision for bad debts



2,089





—





5,683





—

Merger and integration expenses



—





—





—





2,738

Other operating income, net



(2,388)





(7,248)





(2,305)





(17,569)



































Total costs and expenses



575,060





1,006,727





2,932,261





3,649,174



































OPERATING LOSS



(82,763)





(210,790)





(461,576)





(322,177)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):































Interest income



1,532





997





6,013





5,597

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized



(28,183)





(12,910)





(75,204)





(51,578)

Other



61





84





389





750



































Total other expense



(26,590)





(11,829)





(68,802)





(45,231)



































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(109,353)





(222,619)





(530,378)





(367,408)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT



(23,430)





(21,370)





(104,675)





(45,987)



































NET LOSS

$ (85,923)



$ (201,249)



$ (425,703)



$ (321,421)



































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:































Basic

$ (0.44)



$ (0.93)



$ (2.10)



$ (1.47)

Diluted

$ (0.44)



$ (0.93)



$ (2.10)



$ (1.47)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic



193,687





215,700





203,039





218,643

Diluted



193,687





215,700





203,039





218,643

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.16



$ 0.14



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Contract Drilling:































Revenues

$ 270,785



$ 387,487



$ 1,308,350



$ 1,430,492

Direct operating costs

$ 175,427



$ 229,074



$ 785,355



$ 885,704

Margin (1)

$ 95,358



$ 158,413



$ 522,995



$ 544,788

Selling, general and administrative

$ 1,701



$ 1,697



$ 6,317



$ 6,296

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 113,169



$ 129,773



$ 668,007



$ 571,607

Operating (loss) income

$ (19,512)



$ 26,943



$ (151,329)



$ (33,115)



































Operating days – United States



11,246





16,732





54,282





63,971

Operating days – Canada



45





137





262





508

Operating days – Total



11,291





16,869





54,544





64,479



































Average revenue per operating day – United States

$ 24.01



$ 23.00



$ 24.02



$ 22.22

Average direct operating costs per operating day – United States

$ 15.47



$ 13.58



$ 14.36



$ 13.71

Average margin per operating day – United States (1)

$ 8.54



$ 9.43



$ 9.66



$ 8.50

Average rigs operating – United States



122





182





149





175



































Average revenue per operating day – Canada

$ 16.78



$ 19.15



$ 17.92



$ 18.29

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Canada

$ 32.47



$ 14.10



$ 22.68



$ 16.85

Average margin per operating day – Canada (1)

$ (15.69)



$ 5.04



$ (4.76)



$ 1.45

Average rigs operating – Canada



0





1





1





1



































Average revenue per operating day – Total

$ 23.98



$ 22.97



$ 23.99



$ 22.19

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Total

$ 15.54



$ 13.58



$ 14.40



$ 13.74

Average margin per operating day – Total (1)

$ 8.45



$ 9.39



$ 9.59



$ 8.45

Average rigs operating – Total



123





183





149





177



































Capital expenditures

$ 36,275



$ 94,958



$ 194,416



$ 394,595



































Pressure Pumping:































Revenues

$ 161,448



$ 319,703



$ 868,694



$ 1,573,396

Direct operating costs

$ 139,597



$ 257,497



$ 724,788



$ 1,263,850

Margin (2)

$ 21,851



$ 62,206



$ 143,906



$ 309,546

Selling, general and administrative

$ 2,921



$ 3,989



$ 12,655



$ 15,420

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 45,493



$ 58,640



$ 233,952



$ 250,010

Impairment of goodwill

$ —



$ 121,444



$ —



$ 121,444

Operating loss

$ (26,563)



$ (121,867)



$ (102,701)



$ (77,328)



































Fracturing jobs



93





181





505





812

Other jobs



215





250





844





1,081

Total jobs



308





431





1,349





1,893



































Average revenue per fracturing job

$ 1,613.67



$ 1,737.50



$ 1,673.81



$ 1,909.42

Average revenue per other job

$ 52.92



$ 20.86



$ 27.75



$ 21.23

Average revenue per total job

$ 524.18



$ 741.77



$ 643.95



$ 831.17

Average costs per total job

$ 453.24



$ 597.44



$ 537.28



$ 667.64

Average margin per total job (2)

$ 70.94



$ 144.33



$ 106.68



$ 163.52

Margin as a percentage of revenues (2)



13.5 %



19.5 %



16.6 %



19.7 %

































Capital expenditures

$ 15,775



$ 47,870



$ 105,803



$ 173,848



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Directional Drilling:































Revenues

$ 38,572



$ 56,398



$ 188,786



$ 209,275

Direct operating costs

$ 34,726



$ 49,715



$ 178,645



$ 175,829

Margin (3)

$ 3,846



$ 6,683



$ 10,141



$ 33,446

Selling, general and administrative

$ 2,644



$ 2,631



$ 10,642



$ 15,941

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 10,468



$ 10,278



$ 52,223



$ 45,317

Impairment of goodwill

$ —



$ 89,685



$ —



$ 89,685

Operating loss

$ (9,266)



$ (95,911)



$ (52,724)



$ (117,497)



































Margin as a percentage of revenues (3)



10.0 %



11.8 %



5.4 %



16.0 %

































Capital expenditures

$ 4,428



$ 6,211



$ 15,549



$ 35,929



































Other Operations:































Revenues

$ 21,492



$ 32,349



$ 104,855



$ 113,834

Direct operating costs

$ 13,765



$ 21,399



$ 84,909



$ 77,104

Margin (4)

$ 7,727



$ 10,950



$ 19,946



$ 36,730

Selling, general and administrative

$ 1,408



$ 3,620



$ 14,068



$ 13,439

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

$ 9,331



$ 11,824



$ 42,803



$ 41,512

Impairment of goodwill

$ —



$ —



$ 17,800



$ —

Operating loss

$ (3,012)



$ (4,494)



$ (54,725)



$ (18,221)



































Capital expenditures

$ 5,938



$ 11,136



$ 27,132



$ 34,660



































Corporate:































Selling, general and administrative

$ 23,159



$ 20,834



$ 89,831



$ 82,975

Merger and integration expenses

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 2,738

Depreciation

$ 1,550



$ 1,875



$ 6,888



$ 7,872

Other operating income, net

$ (2,388)



$ (7,248)



$ (2,305)



$ (17,569)

Provision for bad debts

$ 2,089



$ —



$ 5,683



$ —



































Capital expenditures

$ 1,808



$ 715



$ 4,612



$ 2,426



































Total capital expenditures

$ 64,224



$ 160,890



$ 347,512



$ 641,458







(1) For Contract Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per operating day is defined as margin divided by operating days.



(2) For Pressure Pumping, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per total job is defined as margin divided by total jobs. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues.



(3) For Directional Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues.



(4) For Other Operations, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment, impairment of goodwill, and selling, general and administrative expenses.









December 31,



December 31,

Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands):

2019



2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$

174,185



$

245,029

Current assets

$

631,815



$

950,197

Current liabilities

$

400,602



$

526,316

Working capital

$

231,213



$

423,881

Long-term debt

$

966,540



$

1,119,205



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)(1):































Net loss

$ (85,923)



$ (201,249)



$ (425,703)



$ (321,421)

Income tax benefit



(23,430)





(21,370)





(104,675)





(45,987)

Net interest expense



26,651





11,913





69,191





45,981

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



180,011





212,390





1,003,873





916,318

Impairment of goodwill



—





211,129





17,800





211,129



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 97,309



$ 212,813



$ 560,486



$ 806,020



































Total revenues

$ 492,297



$ 795,937



$ 2,470,685



$ 3,326,997

Adjusted EBITDA margin



19.8 %



26.7 %



22.7 %



24.2 %

































Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:































Contract drilling

$ 93,657



$ 156,716



$ 516,678



$ 538,492

Pressure pumping



18,930





58,217





131,251





294,126

Directional drilling



1,202





4,052





(501)





17,505

Other operations



6,319





7,330





5,878





23,291

Corporate



(22,799)





(13,502)





(92,820)





(67,394)



































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 97,309



$ 212,813



$ 560,486



$ 806,020







(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Contract Drilling Per Day Successive Quarters (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





2019



2019













Fourth



Third













Quarter



Quarter



Change

Contract drilling revenues

$ 270,785



$ 317,035



$ (46,250)

Operating days - Total



11,291





13,081





(1,790)

Average rigs operating - Total



123





142





(19)

Average revenue per operating day - Total

$ 23.98



$ 24.24



$ (0.26)

Direct operating costs - Total

$ 175,427



$ 188,934



$ (13,507)

Average direct operating costs per operating day - Total

$ 15.54



$ 14.44



$ 1.10

Average margin per operating day - Total

$ 8.45



$ 9.79



$ (1.34)



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Directional Drilling Margin (unaudited, in thousands)





2019



2019













Fourth



Third













Quarter



Quarter



Change

Directional drilling revenues

$ 38,572



$ 47,037



$ (8,465)

Direct operating costs



34,726





56,215





(21,489)

Margin

$ 3,846



$ (9,178)



$ 13,024



