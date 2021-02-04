Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $107 million, or $0.57 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $85.9 million, or $0.44 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $221 million, compared to $492 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $804 million, or $4.27 per share, compared to a net loss of $426 million, or $2.10 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $1.1 billion, compared to $2.5 billion for 2019.

Financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, include pre-tax charges during the first two quarters of the year totaling $461 million, consisting of $423 million of non-cash impairment charges and $38.3 million of restructuring costs. Partially offsetting these charges is a pre-tax gain in the second quarter of $4.2 million included in other operating income from the realization of insurance proceeds.

The Company reduced gross debt by $66.2 million in the fourth quarter, including the repayment of $50.0 million of the Company's bank term loan and open market purchases of $16.2 million of the Company's senior notes. The open market purchases were made at a discount to face value, resulting in a $3.6 million gain, which is reflected as an offset to interest expense.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Drilling and completion activity improved during the quarter, marking what we believe to be the beginning of a recovery. Based on our customer engagement, we are confident that activity levels will continue to improve. With increased confidence that a recovery has begun, we took advantage of our strong balance sheet by repurchasing a portion of our senior notes at a discount, and repaying half of our outstanding bank term loan, leaving only $50 million of total debt due before 2028."

Mr. Hendricks continued, "In contract drilling, our average rig count for the fourth quarter improved to 62 rigs from 60 rigs in the third quarter. The proportion of rigs that were idle but contracted decreased to 16% in the fourth quarter from 28% in the third quarter. Our rig count at the end of 2020 was 65 rigs, of which five were idle but contracted. For the first quarter, we expect our rig count will average 69 rigs, of which five are expected to be idle but contracted.

"Average rig margin per day during the fourth quarter was $7,770, which exceeded our expectation. Relative to the third quarter, average rig revenue per day of $20,210 was negatively impacted by lower dayrates and the absence of any lump-sum early termination revenues in the fourth quarter. Average rig operating cost per day increased to $12,440 due to a smaller proportion of rigs that were idle but contracted, relative to the third quarter.

"As of December 31, 2020, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $300 million of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 42 rigs operating under term contracts during the first quarter, and an average of 34 rigs operating under term contracts during 2021.

"In pressure pumping, revenues increased to $79.5 million during the fourth quarter from $72.0 million during the third quarter, as we averaged seven active spreads in the fourth quarter, compared to five in the third quarter. Gross margin for pressure pumping decreased to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter from $8.3 million in the third quarter. While industry completion activity in the Permian increased in the fourth quarter, in the Northeast, where we have a strong presence, industry completion activity decreased significantly and remained at this lower level as we entered the first quarter. As a result, we are relocating one of our dual-fuel spreads from the Northeast to Texas where it has dedicated work.

"In directional drilling, revenues during the fourth quarter increased 64% sequentially to $16.9 million, outpacing the growth in the underlying horizontal and directional rig count, as our directional drilling business continues to gain market share. The market share increase was aided by the enhanced performance of our new technology, the Mercury™ measurement while drilling system, and new Mpact® directional drilling motor sizes, which were introduced in early-2020. With better fixed cost coverage and the benefits of the cost reduction efforts implemented in 2020, gross margin improved in the fourth quarter to $2.2 million, or 12.8% of revenues, from $0.5 million, or 5.0% of revenues, in the third quarter."

Mr. Hendricks concluded, "The start of a recovery is an encouraging time in the oilfield, as we look forward to increasing activity levels and an improvement in pricing. We believe we are well-positioned both financially and operationally to take advantage of this industry recovery. In addition, we believe we will benefit from our investments in technology and performance, especially in the area of alternative fuel technology, where our natural gas fueled rigs and frac spreads and our EcoCell™ lithium battery hybrid energy management system help to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.

"With this focus on technology, our capital spending has shifted from capital intensive investments in major upgrades to primarily maintenance capital expenditures with some modest spending on technology and minor equipment upgrades. Based on our current outlook for activity, our capital spending budget for 2021 is $135 million."

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share, payable on March 18, 2021, to holders of record as of March 4, 2021.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

REVENUES

$ 220,801



$ 492,297



$ 1,124,249



$ 2,470,685

COSTS AND EXPENSES:































Direct operating costs



169,292





363,515





801,923





1,773,697

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



153,709





180,011





670,910





1,003,873

Impairment of goodwill



—





—





395,060





17,800

Selling, general and administrative



20,919





31,833





97,611





133,513

Credit loss expense



—





2,089





5,606





5,683

Restructuring expenses



—





—





38,338





—

Other operating expenses (income), net



1,079





(2,388)





7,059





(2,305)



































Total costs and expenses



344,999





575,060





2,016,507





2,932,261



































OPERATING LOSS



(124,198)





(82,763)





(892,258)





(461,576)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):































Interest income



25





1,532





1,254





6,013

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized



(7,274)





(28,183)





(40,770)





(75,204)

Other



74





61





756





389



































Total other expense



(7,175)





(26,590)





(38,760)





(68,802)



































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(131,373)





(109,353)





(931,018)





(530,378)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT



(24,846)





(23,430)





(127,326)





(104,675)



































NET LOSS

$ (106,527)



$ (85,923)



$ (803,692)



$ (425,703)



































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:































Basic

$ (0.57)



$ (0.44)



$ (4.27)



$ (2.10)

Diluted

$ (0.57)



$ (0.44)



$ (4.27)



$ (2.10)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic



187,478





193,687





188,013





203,039

Diluted



187,478





193,687





188,013





203,039

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ 0.10



$ 0.16



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020

Contract Drilling:





































Revenues $ 115,574



$ 270,785



$ 669,126



$ 1,308,350



$ 115,054

Direct operating costs $ 71,158



$ 175,427



$ 380,822



$ 785,355



$ 59,117

Margin (1) $ 44,416



$ 95,358



$ 288,304



$ 522,995



$ 55,937

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 2,430



$ —



$ —

Other operating expenses (income), net $ (30)



$ —



$ (4,185)



$ —



$ —

Selling, general and administrative $ 982



$ 1,701



$ 4,666



$ 6,317



$ 876

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 104,928



$ 113,169



$ 433,771



$ 668,007



$ 102,275

Impairment of goodwill $ —



$ —



$ 395,060



$ —



$ —

Operating loss $ (61,464)



$ (19,512)



$ (543,438)



$ (151,329)



$ (47,214)









































Operating days – United States

5,720





11,246





29,857





54,282





5,499

Operating days – Canada

—





45





47





262





—

Operating days – Total

5,720





11,291





29,904





54,544





5,499









































Average revenue per operating day – United States $ 20.21



$ 24.01



$ 22.38



$ 24.02



$ 20.92

Average direct operating costs per operating day – United States $ 12.43



$ 15.47



$ 12.68



$ 14.36



$ 10.62

Average margin per operating day – United States (1) $ 7.77



$ 8.54



$ 9.70



$ 9.66



$ 10.31

Average rigs operating – United States

62





122





82





149





60









































Average revenue per operating day – Canada $ —



$ 16.78



$ 21.11



$ 17.92



$ —

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Canada $ —



$ 32.47



$ 49.60



$ 22.68



$ —

Average margin per operating day – Canada (1) $ —



$ (15.69)



$ (28.49)



$ (4.76)



$ —

Average rigs operating – Canada

—





—





—





1





—









































Average revenue per operating day – Total $ 20.21



$ 23.98



$ 22.38



$ 23.99



$ 20.92

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Total $ 12.44



$ 15.54



$ 12.73



$ 14.40



$ 10.75

Average margin per operating day – Total (1) $ 7.77



$ 8.45



$ 9.64



$ 9.59



$ 10.17

Average rigs operating – Total

62





123





82





149





60









































Capital expenditures $ 3,589



$ 36,275



$ 105,037



$ 194,416



$ 9,502









































Pressure Pumping:





































Revenues $ 79,498



$ 161,448



$ 336,111



$ 868,694



$ 71,973

Direct operating costs $ 75,417



$ 139,597



$ 310,261



$ 724,788



$ 63,721

Margin (2) $ 4,081



$ 21,851



$ 25,850



$ 143,906



$ 8,252

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 31,331



$ —



$ —

Selling, general and administrative $ 1,807



$ 2,921



$ 8,555



$ 12,655



$ 2,004

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 34,044



$ 45,493



$ 152,630



$ 233,952



$ 37,104

Operating loss $ (31,770)



$ (26,563)



$ (166,666)



$ (102,701)



$ (30,856)









































Fracturing jobs

72





93





265





505





69

Other jobs

195





215





736





844





180

Total jobs

267





308





1,001





1,349





249









































Average revenue per fracturing job $ 1,019.85



$ 1,613.67



$ 1,188.46



$ 1,673.81



$ 960.70

Average revenue per other job $ 31.12



$ 52.92



$ 28.76



$ 27.75



$ 31.58

Average revenue per total job $ 297.75



$ 524.18



$ 335.78



$ 643.95



$ 289.05

Average costs per total job $ 282.46



$ 453.24



$ 309.95



$ 537.28



$ 255.91

Average margin per total job (2) $ 15.28



$ 70.94



$ 25.82



$ 106.68



$ 33.14









































Margin as a percentage of revenues (2)

5.1 %



13.5 %



7.7 %



16.6 %



11.5 %







































Capital expenditures $ 3,798



$ 15,775



$ 21,678



$ 105,803



$ 1,653



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020

Directional Drilling:





































Revenues $ 16,858



$ 38,572



$ 73,356



$ 188,786



$ 10,271

Direct operating costs $ 14,702



$ 34,726



$ 69,050



$ 178,645



$ 9,754

Margin (3) $ 2,156



$ 3,846



$ 4,306



$ 10,141



$ 517

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 3,175



$ —



$ —

Selling, general and administrative $ 1,070



$ 2,644



$ 5,239



$ 10,642



$ 829

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 6,806



$ 10,468



$ 36,504



$ 52,223



$ 9,600

Operating loss $ (5,720)



$ (9,266)



$ (40,612)



$ (52,724)



$ (9,912)









































Margin as a percentage of revenues (3)

12.8 %



10.0 %



5.9 %



5.4 %



5.0 %







































Capital expenditures $ 119



$ 4,428



$ 4,681



$ 15,549



$ 510









































Other Operations:





































Revenues $ 8,871



$ 21,492



$ 45,656



$ 104,855



$ 9,843

Direct operating costs $ 8,015



$ 13,765



$ 41,790



$ 84,909



$ 8,665

Margin (4) $ 856



$ 7,727



$ 3,866



$ 19,946



$ 1,178

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 501



$ —



$ —

Selling, general and administrative $ 570



$ 1,408



$ 3,539



$ 14,068



$ 747

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment $ 6,424



$ 9,331



$ 41,511



$ 42,803



$ 6,852

Impairment of goodwill $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 17,800



$ —

Operating loss $ (6,138)



$ (3,012)



$ (41,685)



$ (54,725)



$ (6,421)









































Capital expenditures $ 2,602



$ 5,938



$ 12,378



$ 27,132



$ 1,704









































Corporate:





































Selling, general and administrative $ 16,490



$ 23,159



$ 75,612



$ 89,831



$ 17,899

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 901



$ —



$ —

Depreciation $ 1,507



$ 1,550



$ 6,494



$ 6,888



$ 1,488

Credit loss expense $ —



$ 2,089



$ 5,606



$ 5,683



$ —

Other operating expenses (income), net $ 1,109



$ (2,388)



$ 11,244



$ (2,305)



$ 776









































Capital expenditures $ 330



$ 1,808



$ 1,707



$ 4,612



$ 73









































Total Capital Expenditures $ 10,438



$ 64,224



$ 145,481



$ 347,512



$ 13,442







(1) For Contract Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment, impairment of goodwill, other operating expenses (income), net and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per operating day is defined as margin divided by operating days. (2) For Pressure Pumping, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per total job is defined as margin divided by total jobs. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (3) For Directional Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (4) For Other Operations, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment, impairment of goodwill and selling, general and administrative expenses.





December 31,



December 31,

Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands):

2020



2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

224,915



$

174,185

Current assets

$

477,956



$

631,815

Current liabilities

$

273,722



$

400,602

Working capital

$

204,234



$

231,213

Long-term debt

$

901,484



$

966,540



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):





































Net loss $ (106,527)



$ (85,923)



$ (803,692)



$ (425,703)



$ (112,111)

Income tax benefit

(24,846)





(23,430)





(127,326)





(104,675)





(12,993)

Net interest expense

7,249





26,651





39,516





69,191





11,050

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

153,709





180,011





670,910





1,003,873





157,319

Impairment of goodwill

—





—





395,060





17,800





—









































Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,585



$ 97,309



$ 174,468



$ 560,486



$ 43,265









































Total revenues $ 220,801



$ 492,297



$ 1,124,249



$ 2,470,685



$ 207,141

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.4 %



19.8 %



15.5 %



22.7 %



20.9 %







































Adjusted EBITDA by Operating Segment:





































Contract drilling $ 43,464



$ 93,657



$ 285,393



$ 516,678



$ 55,061

Pressure pumping

2,274





18,930





(14,036)





131,251





6,248

Directional drilling

1,086





1,202





(4,108)





(501)





(312)

Other operations

286





6,319





(174)





5,878





431

Corporate

(17,525)





(22,799)





(92,607)





(92,820)





(18,163)









































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,585



$ 97,309



$ 174,468



$ 560,486



$ 43,265







(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

