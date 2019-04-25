Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $28.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $34.4 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $704 million, compared to $809 million for the first quarter of 2018.

During the first quarter, the Company invested $75.1 million to repurchase 5.4 million shares, which represents 2.5% of the outstanding shares on December 31, 2018. In total, over the past five quarters, the Company has spent $226 million on the repurchase of 14.7 million shares in the open market or 6.6% of the shares outstanding at December 31, 2017. At March 31, 2019, the remaining amount under the Company's share repurchase authorization was approximately $175 million.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Drilling and completion activity slowed during the first quarter as E&P companies reacted to the sharp drop in oil prices at the end of 2018. In contract drilling, our rig count averaged 175 rigs during the first quarter, compared to an average of 183 during the fourth quarter. While oil prices strengthened and operator cash flow expectations have improved, operators have remained fiscally conservative and demand levels remain subdued. For the second quarter, we expect our rig count to average approximately 160 rigs."

Mr. Hendricks added, "During the first quarter, average rig revenue per day increased $620 to $23,590, more than offsetting a $310 increase in average rig operating costs per day to $13,880. Accordingly, the average rig margin per day increased $310 to $9,700.

"As of March 31, 2019, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $650 million of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 104 rigs operating under term contracts during the second quarter, and an average of 59 rigs operating under term contracts during the 12 months ending March 31, 2020.

"In pressure pumping, as expected, completion activity slowed in the first quarter. We ended the first quarter with 16 active spreads compared to 20 at the end of the fourth quarter. As we remain focused on reducing costs and improving cash flow, we took the proactive step of removing spreads from the market until we can redeploy them at attractive economics. With the sequential decrease in activity, pressure pumping revenues for the first quarter declined to $248 million. Gross margin of $44.9 million for the first quarter exceeded our expectation, as we were able to improve internal efficiencies during the quarter. While we have reduced our spread count, we expect our second quarter activity to be similar to the first quarter.

"In directional drilling, gross margin improved to $7.4 million in the first quarter from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter, as we reduced expenses for repairs and maintenance and third-party rentals. Revenues for the first quarter were $53.0 million compared to $56.4 million for the fourth quarter."

Mark S. Siegel, Chairman of Patterson-UTI, stated, "The industry backdrop improved during the first quarter as oil prices began to recover from the sharp drop in the fourth quarter. Oil prices in the mid-$60s have historically been sufficient to support increasing activity levels. While drilling and completion activity is currently subdued, we expect the strength in commodity prices will eventually lead to higher activity levels. Nonetheless, we remain resolute in our focus on efficient and high-quality services, our operational flexibility, a strong balance sheet, and prudent capital allocation."

Mr. Siegel continued, "As our free cash flow improved during the first quarter, we opportunistically accelerated share repurchases and bought back $75 million of our stock at a valuation we believe significantly undervalues the cash flow generating power of the underlying assets. Even after $75 million of share repurchases and $8.5 million of dividends paid in the first quarter, our cash balance improved to $249 million," he concluded.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share, to be paid on June 20, 2019, to holders of record as of June 6, 2019.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Patterson-UTI's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "potential," "project," "pursue," "should," "strategy," "target," or "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Patterson-UTI's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Patterson-UTI's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: volatility in customer spending and in oil and natural gas prices, which could adversely affect demand for Patterson-UTI's services and their associated effect on rates, utilization, margins and planned capital expenditures; global economic conditions; excess availability of land drilling rigs and pressure pumping equipment, including as a result of low commodity prices, reactivation, improvement or construction; liabilities from operations; weather; decline in, and ability to realize, backlog; equipment specialization and new technologies; shortages, delays in delivery and interruptions of supply of equipment and materials; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; cybersecurity risk; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions and new technology; governmental regulation; product liability; legal proceedings, including technology disputes, and actions by governmental or other regulatory agencies; political, economic and social instability risk; ability to effectively identify and enter new markets; dependence on our subsidiaries to meet our long-term debt obligations; variable rate indebtedness risk; ability to maintain credit rating and service debt; and anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; contingent tax liabilities; and ability to use net operating losses.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in Patterson-UTI's SEC filings. Patterson-UTI's filings may be obtained by contacting Patterson-UTI or the SEC or through Patterson-UTI's website at http://www.patenergy.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov. Patterson-UTI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 REVENUES $ 704,171

$ 809,164 COSTS AND EXPENSES:









Direct operating costs

489,325



588,987 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

214,410



209,892 Selling, general and administrative

32,555



32,817 Merger and integration expenses

—



1,991 Other operating income, net

(8,736)



(2,421)











Total costs and expenses

727,554



831,266











OPERATING LOSS

(23,383)



(22,102)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):









Interest income

1,032



1,423 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized

(12,984)



(13,625) Other

117



169











Total other expense

(11,835)



(12,033)











LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(35,218)



(34,135) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

(6,604)



282











NET LOSS $ (28,614)

$ (34,417)











NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:









Basic $ (0.14)

$ (0.16) Diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.16) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:









Basic

211,868



220,783 Diluted

211,868



220,783 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.04

$ 0.02

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Additional Financial and Operating Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019



2018

















Contract Drilling:













Revenues $ 372,392



$ 327,803

Direct operating costs $ 219,202



$ 212,583

Margin (1) $ 153,190



$ 115,220

Selling, general and administrative $ 1,656



$ 1,406

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 130,317



$ 130,917

Operating income (loss) $ 21,217



$ (17,103)

















Operating days – United States

15,659





14,984

Operating days – Canada

128





234

Operating days – Total

15,787





15,218

















Average revenue per operating day – United States $ 23.63



$ 21.59

Average direct operating costs per operating day – United States $ 13.85



$ 13.92

Average margin per operating day – United States (1) $ 9.78



$ 7.67

Average rigs operating – United States

174





166

















Average revenue per operating day – Canada $ 18.46



$ 18.50

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Canada $ 17.65



$ 17.29

Average margin per operating day – Canada (1) $ 0.81



$ 1.21

Average rigs operating – Canada

1





3

















Average revenue per operating day – Total $ 23.59



$ 21.54

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Total $ 13.88



$ 13.97

Average margin per operating day – Total (1) $ 9.70



$ 7.57

Average rigs operating – Total

175





169

















Capital expenditures $ 75,725



$ 75,247

















Pressure Pumping:













Revenues $ 247,601



$ 406,784

Direct operating costs $ 202,748



$ 320,970

Margin (2) $ 44,853



$ 85,814

Selling, general and administrative $ 3,486



$ 3,903

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 60,135



$ 56,522

Operating income (loss) $ (18,768)



$ 25,389

















Fracturing jobs

164





204

Other jobs

263





280

Total jobs

427





484

















Average revenue per fracturing job $ 1,476.55



$ 1,966.18

Average revenue per other job $ 20.71



$ 20.30

Average revenue per total job $ 579.86



$ 840.46

Average costs per total job $ 474.82



$ 663.16

Average margin per total job (2) $ 105.04



$ 177.30

Margin as a percentage of revenues (2)

18.1 %



21.1 %















Capital expenditures $ 31,400



$ 24,923

















Directional Drilling:













Revenues $ 52,959



$ 48,616

Direct operating costs $ 45,602



$ 37,689

Margin (3) $ 7,357



$ 10,927

Selling, general and administrative $ 2,657



$ 4,938

Depreciation and amortization $ 10,367



$ 10,902

Operating loss $ (5,667)



$ (4,913)

















Margin as a percentage of revenues (3)

13.9 %



22.5 %















Capital expenditures $ 2,112



$ 12,829

















Other Operations:













Revenues $ 31,219



$ 25,961

Direct operating costs $ 21,773



$ 17,745

Margin (4) $ 9,446



$ 8,216

Selling, general and administrative $ 2,862



$ 2,991

Depreciation, depletion and impairment $ 11,788



$ 9,314

Operating loss $ (5,204)



$ (4,089)

















Capital expenditures $ 7,773



$ 9,396

















Corporate:













Selling, general and administrative $ 21,894



$ 19,579

Merger and integration expenses $ —



$ 1,991

Depreciation $ 1,803



$ 2,237

Other operating income, net $ (8,736)



$ (2,421)

















Capital expenditures $ 1,331



$ 526

















Total capital expenditures $ 118,341



$ 122,921







(1) For Contract Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per operating day is defined as margin divided by operating days.



(2) For Pressure Pumping, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per total job is defined as margin divided by total jobs. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues.



(3) For Directional Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation and amortization and selling, general and administrative expenses. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues.



(4) For Other Operations, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes depreciation, depletion and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses.





March 31,



December 31,

Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands):

2019



2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$

248,901



$

245,029

Current assets

$

927,731



$

950,197

Current liabilities

$

511,158



$

526,316

Working capital

$

416,573



$

423,881

Long-term debt

$

1,119,426



$

1,119,205



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019



2018

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)(1):













Net loss $ (28,614)



$ (34,417)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(6,604)





282

Net interest expense

11,952





12,202

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

214,410





209,892

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,144



$ 187,959

















Total revenues $ 704,171



$ 809,164

Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.1 %



23.2 %















Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:













Contract drilling $ 151,534



$ 113,814

Pressure pumping

41,367





81,911

Directional drilling

4,700





5,989

Other operations

6,584





5,225

Corporate

(13,041)





(18,980)

















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,144



$ 187,959







(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Contract Drilling Per Day Successive Quarters (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



2019

2018

First

Fourth

Quarter

Quarter Contract drilling revenues $ 372,392

$ 387,487 Operating days - Total

15,787



16,869 Average rigs operating - Total

175



183 Average revenue per operating day - Total $ 23.59

$ 22.97 Direct operating costs - Total $ 219,202

$ 229,074 Average direct operating costs per operating day - Total $ 13.88

$ 13.58 Average margin per operating day - Total $ 9.70

$ 9.39

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Pressure Pumping Margin (unaudited, in thousands)





2019

2018



First

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter













Pressure pumping revenues

$ 247,601

$ 319,703 Direct operating costs



202,748



257,497 Margin

$ 44,853

$ 62,206

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Directional Drilling Margin (unaudited, in thousands)





2019

2018



First

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter













Directional drilling revenues

$ 52,959

$ 56,398 Direct operating costs



45,602



49,715 Margin

$ 7,357

$ 6,683

