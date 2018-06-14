Patterson-UTI Energy to Present at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it will make a presentation on Monday, June 18, 2018, at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference.  Presenting for the Company at the conference will be Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will be webcast live beginning at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To access the webcast, go to investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time. 

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including market leading positions in contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.  For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

 

