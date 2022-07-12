Patterson's OC Auto Team Makes A Donation to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patterson's OC Auto Team, the leading car dealership in Orange County, will hold a special ceremony awarding Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, home of the nation's premier Suicide Prevention Center and a leading provider of whole-person mental health and crisis care, with a donation to support their impactful efforts within the mental health space. Patterson's OC Auto Team has been an avid supporter of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services since 2021 and continued their efforts this past May during Mental Health Is Health month. The company was able to collect over $25,000 through the company's proceeds, raffles, employee donations and service incentives to further champion Didi Hirsch and their most recent philanthropic initiative in California. The check will be presented at the organization's quarterly meeting this Wednesday, July 13th, at the Tustin Community Center.

OC Auto Team, a car dealership that emphasizes philanthropy as a pillar of their organization, will conduct a check presentation at their quarterly meeting, with funds raised in May during Mental Health Month (MHIHM) for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. OC Auto Team has been supporting since 2021 and in this second year, the team has come together to raise money and awareness for mental health and support . The OC Auto family has raised to support the recent Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services proclamation, proclaiming May as MHIHM. WHY: The mental health crisis faced by our country today impacts everyone differently, whether directly or indirectly. Recognizing that our loved ones need help is the first step of many. Didi Hirsch is an established and leading mental health organization in the State of California for over 80 years and is continuing to make strides toward the de-stigmatization of mental health for the betterment of not only California state but the country. Didi Hirsch has a history of providing direct services in this community and works closely with the Orange County Healthcare Agency, Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Children's Hospital of Orange County . In recognizing their efforts, Patterson's OC Auto Team supported Didi Hirsch through raffles at their four dealerships once a week for a month, and the majority of the donations came from various sources from the company.

Lyn Morris, LMFT , CEO of Didi Hirsch

John Paterson , Owner OC Auto

