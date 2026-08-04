Patti Engineering Expands Michigan Business Development Team with Hire of Mike Rowe

The new Business Development Manager shares his name with a well-known television host, but brings his own 20-year record in electrical engineering, controls, and manufacturing business development to the Michigan office.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company with offices in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, today announced that Mike Rowe has joined the company as Business Development Manager for its Michigan office.

Rowe brings more than 20 years of experience in electrical engineering, electronics, controls, technical sales, and business development. In his new role, he will work with manufacturers across Michigan and the Midwest to evaluate automation investments, modernize existing systems, and improve plant-floor performance.

Business Development Manager Mike Rowe

"Mike knows the technology, and he knows how manufacturers actually make these decisions," said Sam Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. "That combination is hard to find. Our clients evaluate serious automation investments under production pressure, and Mike can sit across the table and work through the engineering with them. That is how we want to show up in the Midwest."

Rowe has held business development and technical leadership positions with Autoliv, Brose North America, Inalfa Roof Systems, Webasto Roof Systems, and Robert Bosch. Throughout his career, he has developed new automotive business, managed complex electronics programs, led OEM relationships, and translated engineering requirements into practical commercial solutions. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University and a master's degree in engineering management from Oakland University.

"I spent two decades solving hard electronics and controls problems for manufacturers," said Rowe. "Patti Engineering has the technical depth and the follow-through to take those problems on, and that drew me here. I am looking forward to helping manufacturers in all verticals improve their OEE."

Rowe's appointment strengthens Patti Engineering's ability to support manufacturers from the initial evaluation of an automation challenge through engineering, implementation, and long-term system support. He will focus on developing relationships and identifying opportunities involving controls upgrades, system integration, robotics, and industrial digitalization, with an emphasis on extending asset life and improving overall equipment effectiveness.

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is an eight-time CSIA-certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit, and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Patti Engineering