AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company with offices in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, announced today it has achieved Premier Ignition Integrator status, the highest level within the Inductive Automation Integrator Program.

Patti Engineering Achieves Inductive Automation Premier Integrator Status

"Patti Engineering has been a great partner with a proven track record of success in the automation space," said Chris Fischer, Integrator Project Manager and Director at Inductive Automation. "Their cutting-edge solutions are transforming businesses from the plant floor to the C-suite, and they have distinguished themselves as trusted experts. We are pleased to call them a Premier Ignition integrator."

Earning the Premier Integrator designation confirms Patti Engineering's expertise in designing, deploying, and supporting complex automation systems using the Ignition industrial application platform across SCADA, HMI, IIoT, and data acquisition applications. It reflects a high standard of technical proficiency in delivering flexible, scalable, and secure solutions, and reinforces the company's alignment with Inductive Automation's commitment to open, innovative, and cost-effective industrial software.

"Achieving Premier Integrator status with Inductive Automation is an honor and a reflection of our engineers' uncompromising dedication to remaining at the cutting edge of the industrial engineering toolset," said Sam Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. As a Premier Integrator, we can now provide our clients with expanded Ignition capabilities, enhanced support, and early visibility into upcoming platform features. This partnership enables us to deliver more scalable, adaptable solutions that grow with our clients' operations."

Patti Engineering's engineers have designed and implemented Ignition-based systems to modernize legacy controls, integrate real-time data visualization, and strengthen information flow across manufacturing operations. The company's Ignition solutions span automotive, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment, advanced recycling, and other discrete manufacturing sectors.

The following are among Patti Engineering's recent Ignition projects:

Modernized legacy SCADA systems and deployed distributed browser-based HMIs across multi-site municipal infrastructure

Created a traceability database for daily tracking of thousands of products for a wall panels manufacturer

Implemented high-volume, real-time process monitoring and reporting for a glass bottle manufacturer

Developed custom recipe management and secure remote monitoring solutions for a man-made diamond manufacturer

With core capabilities that include control system integration, complex controls upgrades, and robotics, the company's engineering team focuses on optimizing the value and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) of clients' existing assets. Ignition supports this mission as a flexible, vendor-agnostic software platform that connects operations equipment, databases, and enterprise systems.

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is an eight-time CSIA-certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit, and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit the company's website , LinkedIn , Facebook , X and YouTube .

