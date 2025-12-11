Patti Engineering Achieves Platinum Status in Siemens Unified Global Partner Program

The enhanced 2025 Siemens Partner Program introduced a consolidated structure with four partner levels: Authorized, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Platinum status represents Siemens top-tier designation for elite partners who demonstrate exceptional performance, advanced technical expertise, and deep strategic collaboration within the Siemens ecosystem.

"We are absolutely delighted to congratulate Patti Engineering on reaching the highest level of our Solution Partner Program by achieving Platinum status," said Felipe Martin Prieto, Solution and Service Partner Manager at Siemens USA. "This remarkable accomplishment is a clear reflection of their deep technical expertise, unwavering commitment to innovation, and exceptional ability to deliver high-value solutions that truly empower our mutual customers. Patti Engineering consistently demonstrates leadership in leveraging Siemens technologies to solve complex challenges, and their dedication makes them an invaluable part of our ecosystem. We are incredibly proud of our partnership and eagerly anticipate continuing our collaborative success in driving forward digital transformation."

Platinum Siemens Certified Solution Partner signifies a level of excellence achieved by only a select group of integrators worldwide. For Patti Engineering's clients, this recognition offers added assurance of quality and capability. As a Platinum Partner, Patti Engineering gains expanded access to Siemens resources, tools, and training, ensuring that every solution is designed with cutting-edge insights and delivered with world-class execution.

"Manufacturers depend on equipment that runs reliably, safely, and efficiently," said Sam Hoff, Founder and CEO of Patti Engineering. "Our Platinum recognition demonstrates that Siemens trusts us at the highest level to help customers modernize their operations, reduce risk, and increase throughput. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering practical, plant-floor-ready solutions that stand up to the demands of industrial production."

With more than three decades of engineering excellence, Patti Engineering has consistently delivered high-performance Siemens system integration and digitalization projects to drive measurable results in industrial operations across a variety of industries. The Platinum status recognizes not only technical expertise but also proven success across customer implementations and a strong culture of continuous improvement.

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is an eight-time CSIA-certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit, and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit the company's website , LinkedIn , Facebook , X and YouTube .

