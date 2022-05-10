Patti Feinstein Has Launched "More Than a Matchmaker," an Upscale, Boutique, Executive Matchmaking Service for Wealthy Men Looking for Love

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online dating is fraught with fraud. According to the FTC, people have lost $1.3 billion to romance scams in the last five years. In 2021, 56,000 romance scams were reported to the FTC.

Patti Feinstein

Along with the fraud that comes with online dating, it feels Covid. People are looking for real-time interactions where they actually get to see a human face, said Feinstein, President, and owner of More Than A Matchmaker, a boutique executive matchmaking firm for single professions worldwide. The company is headquartered in Chicago with locations in South Florida, New York, and Los Angeles.

What works is good, old-fashioned, hands-on matchmaking with a trusted advisor, according to executive matchmaker Patti Feinstein, who finds mates for serious professionals who have it all and want someone to share it with.

"My ideal client is usually the workaholic millionaire. They are used to outsourcing every part of their lives: their finances, legal work, housing staff, and personal assistants.

"The men that outsource everything but their love lives. They are workaholics who don't have life balance," she said. "They are hiding in their work because they are afraid of taking a leap. It is my job to get them out of their own way."

She offers several levels of her concierge service. Very high-end matchmakers may only accept a handful of members per year and charge anywhere from $75,000 to 250,000. With this price tag, clients should expect a lot of extras and frills, such as date coaching and image consulting, though some companies charge extra for these services.

Unlike other matchmaking companies, Feinstein offers personal coaching and wing services. She has a professional photographer, an image consultant, a private hair designer, and home organizers on call. She can put her clients into a social club with like-minded, single people so they can balance their lives and have more opportunities to meet people organically. The club also offers international group travel.

She can find potential mates via her online network with 862 other matchmakers worldwide. Plus, she recruits potential mates through her personal networking, onsite visits, and social media. She vets all prospects before they can be accepted as members. Entrance is limited, so she can maintain the quality of service and ensure desired results.

"I don't limit myself to the matchmaking databases. I go out there, and I find them under promise and overdeliver," she said. "Most matchmakers will not do that."

Her connections and her personal recruiting style make Feinstein a sought-out executive matchmaker for wealthy and elite singles--the 1 percent of the population.

She offers this coaching advice:

Live your life to the fullest. Tomorrow is not promised.

Don't be afraid to invest in the "right" executive matchmaker despite the cost. It's an investment in your well-being.

Loneliness was associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide. A report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) points out that more than one-third of adults aged 45 and older feel lonely. Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered socially isolated.

Feinstein has been seen on MSNBC, CNN, and nightly news, including ABC, CBS, and NBC. She has been featured in Women's World, The Chicago Sun-Times, and the Palm Beach Post

Most of her clients find love within nine months -- if they take her advice. The keys to her success are:

Being well connected.

Tailoring guaranteed introductions to suit what her client is looking for, not what is limited to a dating database.

Highly vetting each person and ensuring their privacy.

She will review the client's lifestyle and match accordingly.

After she sets a date, she gets feedback to gain insight into finding a perfect match.

"He has to be open to the feedback that I'm giving him and the feedback that she's giving me. You need to know how you're coming across," she said.

She is so successful because she matches people based on their core values, such as culture, religion, hobbies, and shared interests.

For example, one woman played four musical instruments and the man loves symphonies. Another woman liked to cook and the man used to work for a food company. Both were good matches.

For information, go to www.pattifeinstein.com

Contact

Patti Feinstein

312-243-5114

[email protected]

SOURCE Patti Feinstein