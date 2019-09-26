Patti Husic, Centric Financial Corporation President & CEO, Honored Among Most Powerful Women in Banking for Fifth Consecutive Year

"Our Most Powerful Women rankings are part of a much broader effort dedicated to the professional development of female executives across the banking and financial services industry. Past and present honorees stand out for more than just their performance in their roles. They give an outsize level of attention to issues that don't just impact their company or the industry, but society more broadly," says Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker and chair of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program.

"Patti's impact in banking transcends talk about diversity and inclusion. Each year, she has developed strategic initiatives to empower women at Centric Bank, and in the community through Women Centric, with tools to pursue a path to executive leadership, to seek and serve on boards of governance, and this year to master situational awareness in all surroundings," says McGeer.

In addition to achieving a two-time Best Banks to Work For win, and leadership on the American Bankers Association board, Husic is expanding her network to reach tomorrow's bankers, investors, and entrepreneurs. She is creating a mind shift for young girls with her STEM in Banking stories. "Changing perceptions is hard, but any opportunity to show what women in banking can do will increase our talent pool and provide an early-stage pipeline," says Husic.

"It's an honor to be included in the Most Powerful Women in Banking list recognizing banking titans, industry disruptors, and outperformers. We share a passion for changing the status quo, welcoming new ideas, and driving regulatory and policy reform in banking," says Husic, who is #24 on the list. "At Centric Bank, we are unlocking capacity for women, financing new frontiers for business, and enhancing economic development among the communities we serve."

While continuing impressive growth in organic lending at a 26% growth rate, Husic led Centric Financial Corporation to a 114% increase in net income after taxes and a 27% increase in asset size, introduced a self-defense and situational awareness program called Find Your Fierce, opened offices in Philadelphia, completed a successful $21 million common stock offering, and created Women Centric: Prepared to Lead, a resource for aspirational women and a catalyst for community, professional, and economic growth. Husic is one of only 13 female bank CEO/CFO duos in the United States.

The complete rankings can be viewed at American Banker's website and are featured in the October 2019 issue of American Banker Magazine.



