Patti Pilgrim Appointed Chief Financial Officer at MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach has named Patti Pilgrim as its new Chief Financial Officer. She succeeds Yair Katz, who was recently named Chief Executive of Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach and Senior Vice President of Pediatrics of MemorialCare.

Patti Pilgrim, chief financial officer, MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

As Chief Financial Officer, Pilgrim will provide strategic financial planning and decision guidance to the executive team at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's. She will work side by side with the operations and strategy teams to ensure financial prudence, while ensuring there is programmatic funding and support to meet the community's health needs.

Pilgrim has more than 30 years of finance executive leadership experience with a background in non-profit hospitals and healthcare systems. Prior to her appointment at MemorialCare, Pilgrim worked as Regional CFO for Providence St. Joseph Health's Northern California region. She holds a degree in Business Administration, a Master of Public Health, as well as Certification in Global Public Health.

"We are very pleased Patti accepted the position and has joined our senior executive team for our two Long Beach hospitals," says Blair Kent, Chief Executive Officer of MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "Not only does Patti bring her excellent financial leadership background to the role, she has a passion for productivity and process improvement, tremendous analytical skills and a strong background with federal programs that enhance patient services and access to care. She has quickly embraced her role and is already leveraging her expertise and perspective to help move us forward."

Pilgrim serves as a bridge between financial and operational departments, aligning staff to solve complex problems and develop strategies to achieve the organizational vision.

"I am honored to be joining such an amazing group of people who approach health care finance through a patient-first lens," says Pilgrim. "MemorialCare is continually recognized for its medical excellence, serving as the region's first choice for comprehensive care."

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are members of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — under one roof. Since both hospitals share one campus, they are uniquely able to care for patients of all ages, from a newborn to an older adult. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

