REGO PARK, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patti Sirkus, VP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Wholesale Distribution as the Vice President of Premium Seafood Company, Inc.

Co-founded in 1987, Premium Seafood Company is a family-owned business ran by siblings Patti Sirkus and Michael Sirkus. The business is located between Third Avenue and Lexington Avenue at East 57th Street in New York City. Offering domestic and imported products, they sell high quality shrimp and seafood to supermarkets, wholesalers, food services, restaurant chains, fish markets, and distributors. Well-known for their high end products, Premium Seafood Company is one of the best seafood suppliers in the New York metropolitan area.

As Vice President, Ms. Sirkus supervises fiscal responsibilities, provides leadership in the process of traffic control, and guarantees products arrive quickly to their designation. Backed by thirty years of outstanding management, she is a born leader who is devoted to excellent customer service. Before entering the wholesale industry, she worked as a paralegal, refining her office management skills.

In recognition of academic achievements, Ms. Sirkus attended Queens College, earning a bachelor's degree in Sociology.

An active member of her community, Ms. Sirkus is charitable to organizations supporting cancer patients and women in business.

When she is not at Premium Seafood Company, Ms. Sirkus can be found going to the theatre and spending time with family and friends.

Ms. Sirkus dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her parents Josephine and Morton and to her brother Michael Sirkus.

