Pattison Food Group Invests in Future-Ready Grocery Fulfillment with Dematic Automation

Automated fulfillment solutions enhance efficiency, throughput and scalability across its warehouse operations

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, partnered with Pattison Food Group to modernize grocery fulfillment operations at its Langley, British Columbia distribution center. The 485,000-square-foot ambient grocery facility leverages advanced automation technologies designed to improve split-case fulfillment efficiency, increase throughput capacity and support scalable grocery distribution operations across Western Canada.

Pattison Food Group's facility leverages advanced automation technologies designed to improve split-case fulfillment efficiency, increase throughput capacity and support scalable grocery distribution operations across Western Canada.

"Dematic's strength extends beyond automation to a deep understanding of the operational realities shaping modern grocery fulfillment," said Mike Olson, senior vice president of supply chain and wholesale at Pattison Food Group. "That expertise helped us build a scalable, intelligent operation that improves performance today while supporting the flexibility needed for future growth."

Supporting Pattison Food Group's nine retail grocery banners, including Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Quality Foods, Dematic developed the automated solution to reduce manual handling, enhance order accuracy and increase fulfillment agility in response to evolving consumer demand.

Scalable, Omnichannel Grocery Operations

Dematic's solution incorporates several advanced automation technologies, including the following:

Improved warehouse orchestration through Dematic's suite of software solutions

Increased high-density grocery storage capacity with a Dematic RapidPick ® and a nine-aisle Dematic Multishuttle ® system providing nearly 62,000 automated storage locations

and a nine-aisle Dematic Multishuttle system providing nearly 62,000 automated storage locations Supported efficient split-case and full-case fulfillment for approximately 11,000 grocery SKUs through 16 goods-to-person workstations

Increased throughput and fulfillment efficiency through integrated decant, conveyor, sortation, tote handling, buffering and sequencing systems

Improved operational efficiency and supported reusable tote-based sustainability initiatives

Maximized system uptime and ongoing operational support through resident maintenance and lifecycle services

"As grocery operations become more complex and consumer expectations continue to rise, success depends on fulfillment environments that are intelligent, adaptable and built to scale," said Alexandre Guiard, senior vice president of business solutions, Americas at Dematic. "With decades of experience supporting grocery supply chains worldwide, our partnership with Pattison Food Group reflects a shared commitment to building intelligent fulfillment operations where software, automation and operational intelligence serve as the mind behind the machine — improving service levels, increasing operational confidence and supporting long-term growth."

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Dematic

Dematic delivers intelligent automation solutions for the supply chain that adapt to change, maximize productivity and capacity, reduce risk and create lasting competitive advantage. Drawing on the combined expertise of more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Dematic develops, implements and supports operations featuring advanced technologies and software. With consulting, research, engineering, manufacturing and service centers in over 26 countries, Dematic is a trusted partner for distributors, warehouses and manufacturers globally. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION, the Supply Chain Solutions Company.

About Pattison Food Group

Established in 2021, the Pattison Food Group is a Canadian owned and operated Jim Pattison business and Western Canada's leading provider of food and drugs. The Pattison Food Group includes nine retail grocery banners including Save-On-Foods and Buy-Low Foods, as well as Everything Wine, Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Imperial Distributors Canada Inc., and other specialty and wholesale operations. Its businesses employ almost 30,000 team members in its nearly 300 food and drug retail locations who share a passion for giving back to the communities where they do business. Pattison Food Group businesses are leaders in customer service and innovation and are committed to achieving long-term growth.

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

SOURCE Dematic