Dematic Unveils Global Destination for Companies to Explore the Future of Warehouse Automation

The new facility reinforces Michigan's role in supply chain innovation by bringing customers together to experience automation in action.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, unveiled its new Solutions Center at its Americas headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Serving as a global destination for customers, the nearly $50 million facility is the first integrated warehouse automation showcase of its kind in North America. This investment demonstrates how automation, software and data intelligence can help organizations build more agile, resilient and scalable supply chains.

The official opening of the Dematic Solutions Center brought together customers, community leaders, strategic partners and employees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the newly redesigned facility.

"Customers need greater confidence that their technology investments will deliver results. The Dematic Solutions Center was designed to help them evaluate integrated solutions, visualize what's possible for their operations and make more informed decisions," said Mike Larsson, Dematic president and KION executive board member. "This facility marks an important milestone for both Dematic and KION, creating a global destination where customers can explore the technologies shaping the future of supply chain automation."

The nearly 40,000-square-foot facility is a fully functional fulfillment center that brings together automation, robotics, software and lifecycle services into one connected environment — demonstrating how integrated solutions work together in real-world operations. Customers can experience live demonstrations of end-to-end workflows featuring autonomous mobile robots, goods-to-person systems, robotic piece picking, palletizing and warehouse management software operating in a simulated warehouse setting.

The official opening of the Dematic Solutions Center brought together customers, community leaders, strategic partners and employees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the newly redesigned facility.

"Grand Rapids has long been central to Dematic's engineering and innovation efforts, making it the ideal home for a facility that showcases the future of supply chain automation," said Chris Steiner, senior vice president of product management at Dematic. "By bringing together robotics, software, AI-driven insights and lifecycle solutions and services in one connected environment, the Dematic Solutions Center helps customers reduce risk and better understand how integrated technologies can solve today's challenges and support future growth."

As part of the event, Dematic announced a $150,000 donation to the nonprofit For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) to support STEM education and workforce development initiatives. Over the past seven years, Dematic has contributed nearly $500,000 to FIRST through support for local robotics teams, regional competitions and student scholarships.

Dematic employs nearly 1,500 people in Michigan and more than 4,000 people across the United States. The Dematic Solutions Center will also support workforce development efforts by helping students, educators and future innovators explore how automation technologies are shaping the future of supply chains and global commerce.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Dematic

Dematic delivers intelligent automation solutions for the supply chain that adapt to change, maximize productivity and capacity, reduce risk and create lasting competitive advantage. Drawing on the combined expertise of more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Dematic develops, implements and supports operations featuring advanced technologies and software. With consulting, research, engineering, manufacturing and service centers in over 26 countries, Dematic is a trusted partner for distributors, warehouses and manufacturers globally. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION, the Supply Chain Solutions Company.

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

SOURCE Dematic