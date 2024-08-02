Patton Acquires Artel Video Systems

Enhancing IP- and Fiber-based Multimedia delivery portfolios.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patton — Manufacturer of the FiberPlex™ brand Fiber Transport products for audio, video, and data — has completed the acquisition of Artel Video Systems (https://www.artel.com/), an innovative US Manufacturer in the Video, Audio, and Ethernet/IP over fiber business. This strategic acquisition strengthens Patton's portfolio and enhances its capabilities in delivering cutting-edge broadcast video and IP transport solutions worldwide.

The addition of Artel's industry-leading video transport and IP-based products marks a noteworthy milestone in the execution of Patton's growth strategy, enabling the company to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to meet the evolving demands of the Telecom, Broadcast and ProAV markets.

Combining Artel's R&D and Manufacturing capabilities enhances Patton's ability to serve customer needs for standard products; and the acquisition brings new Intellectual Property building blocks to Patton's Contract Development & Special Project Services business.

The combined companies will focus on bringing unmatched value to customers with new, highly integrated solutions, services, and support. Artel's established market penetration, together with Patton's reach and resources, allow the group to better serve customers in demanding technology markets and across diverse geographic regions.

Burton A. Patton, Patton Chief Revenue Officer, "We enthusiastically welcome Artel Video Systems to the Patton family. This acquisition furthers our strategic objectives in the Real Time Communications market, aligns with our vision to 'go deep' with our customers, complements our existing offerings, and brings intellectual property that we can leverage to deliver on Defense and Industrial customer needs for special-use products."

Tom Fyfe, Artel CEO, added: "Joining forces with Patton is a fabulous win for Artel and, most importantly, its customers. Patton's capabilities and commitment enables us to continue delivering and innovating broadcast-quality media and IP transport solutions while significantly enhancing the expertise and services we can deliver to those customers."

The immediate integration process will acutely focus on maintaining continuity for existing customers, ensuring an uninterrupted service experience.

For more information about the acquisition and future developments, please visit Patton's website at www.patton.com and Artel's website at www.artel.com.

About Patton

Patton is a renowned manufacturer of networking and communications technology, offering a wide range of solutions including VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless, and fiber optic products.

About Artel

Artel Video Systems is a leading provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets.

