Patton Announces the Industry's Most Flexible High-Density FXS VoIP Gateway

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patton—US manufacturer of world-renowned SmartNode VoIP solutions—announces the first-generation release of the SmartNode SN4740 series of analog high-density VoIP Gateways.

Patton's new multi-port FXS VoIP gateway can IP-enable and interconnect existing Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) private branch exchange (PBX) phone systems or telephony key systems to advanced ALL-IP and unified communications systems.

Patton's new-generation IP-Channel-Bank covers analog port-counts from 16 to 128 to satisfy diverse market needs. The SN4740 Series offers flexible combinations of 16, 24, 32, 48, 64, 72, 96 and 128 FXS interfaces.

"The SN4740 goes the extra mile," said Marc Aeberhard, VoIP Product Manager at Patton. "The units can immediately provide dial-tone for lots of phones installed in hotels, apartments, military bases, parking lots, automotive, railway, or mining tunnels, or campus environments—reaching handsets installed more than 6 miles away."

The SN4740 provides Message Waiting Indicator (MWI) support, which is essential for hotels, motels, multi-tenant-units/multi-dwelling-units (MTU/MDU) and similar business operations. In today's ALL-IP telephony market, such legacy capabilities are exceptional.

A redundant power supply option is an available option on every SN4740 SKU. For a system designer, integrator, or network engineer deciding on a VoIP gateway manufacturer, the redundant power supply makes vendor selection a no-brainer.

Finally, as a SmartNode-brand product, all services can be provisioned, orchestrated, monitored, managed, and scaled up or down—in real time—all from the Patton Cloud.

"The ALL-IP revolution has landed," said Marc Aeberhard, VoIP Product Manager. "Still, certain analog equipment will remain business-critical well into the future. For crucial business processes and workflows, MDU/MTU operations (for example) will rely on legacy POTS-based equipment and services, probably forever."

As Mr. Aeberhard indicates, ruggedized campus phones, outdoor emergency phones, factory handsets, power-plant phones, and the like, will probably never go away either.

The 16, 24 and 32 port units are shipping now. General availability (GA) on the 48, 64, 72, 96 and 128-port models is expected by June 2020.

In related news, Patton recently won TMC's 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award for its Virtual SmartNode™ (vSN) virtualized enterprise CPE platform.

About Patton

Patton is all about connections. In today's fast-moving All-IP market, Patton has been diligently innovating, leading the future of communication. It is our joy to connect our customers and partners in network transformation.

