Patton Veterans Project Joins Forces with Your Home TV to Stream Short Films Produced by Military Veterans

"We're thrilled and honored to team with Benjamin Patton and PVP to bring authentic veteran stories to global audiences on Your Home TV," said Sean Stockell, founder and executive producer. "We all know and admire the Patton name, and the incredible legacy of their military service for our nation and the world. Ben Patton, the youngest son of Major General George Patton, IV, and grandson of legendary, General George S. Patton, Jr. (WWII), is a brilliant writer and passionate advocate for our veterans. Ben graduated from Georgetown University, received his master's degree from Columbia University and co-authored, 'Growing Up Patton: Reflections on Heroes, History and Family Wisdom'. It's a pleasure to join Ben and his amazing team at PVP to support his vision and purpose, filmmaking for our veterans."

"What we do is to enable our veterans to express the challenges they have faced in the military in creative and powerful ways. While the transformative impact on the vets themselves is always profound, educating 'the rest of us' is equally important, and that wouldn't be possible, without the technology, reach and passion of media outlets like Your Home TV. We are delighted to be partnering with Your Home TV to use this incredibly powerful tool of video to enable others around the world to better understand what our cherished servicemen and women and their families have endured," said Benjamin Patton, founder and executive producer of Patton Veterans Project.

The Patton Veterans Project utilizes collaborative filmmaking as a therapeutic approach for veterans managing post-traumatic and other service-related stress. This innovative program provides a creative outlet that helps participants in several key ways:

Validating Service Accomplishments: The filmmaking process offers a pathway for veterans to acknowledge and honor their military contributions and experiences.

Reducing Social Isolation: Engaging in collaborative projects fosters connections and shared understanding among veterans, mitigating feelings of solitude.

Strengthening Bonds: Participation helps to enhance relationships within families, communities, and professional circles, building a supportive network.

Linking with Care: The project serves as a bridge, connecting veterans with essential support services and resources.

By featuring these films, Your Home TV provides a significant platform for the voices and artistic talents of veterans. This collaboration not only highlights their creative endeavors but also underscores the profound impact that artistic expression can have in addressing the challenges faced by those who have served. The films offer valuable insights into the diverse experiences of military personnel, fostering greater public awareness and appreciation for their journeys.

ABOUT PATTON VETERANS PROJECT

The Patton Veterans Project (PVP) uses collaborative filmmaking as a therapeutic gateway for veterans coping with posttraumatic and other service-related stress to validate their service accomplishments, reduce social isolation, strengthen family, community and professional bonds, and link them with care. Through regular community screenings, PVP strives to break down barriers between veterans and civilians and educate the public about the mental health challenges facing veterans and military families today. DONATE HERE: https://pattonvets.org/donate/

ABOUT YOUR HOME DIGITAL/YOUR HOME TV

Your Home Digital is a premier digital agency with a dynamic network of media partners and strong collective of content creators, including film producers, influencers, leading brands, and authentic storytellers. Our unique collaboration structure enables us to achieve superior client outcomes and ROI objectives. We specialize in OTT and CTV (connected TV) streaming via our global network, Your Home TV, and manage brand and marketing strategies for top-tier clients. We develop mobile-reach technology and partnerships which optimize engagement through home entertainment.

