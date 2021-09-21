Patty Arvielo Honored with Women Worth Watching® Award

Women Worth Watching recognizes women leading the way to excellence in the workplace, the marketplace, and the world. As one of the elite 106 women to receive the award, Arvielo joins more than 2,000 past Women Worth Watching award recipients as outstanding examples of leaders who demonstrate talent, courage, persistence, commitment, and generosity of spirit.

A first-generation Hispanic American, Arvielo, along with her husband Rick, built the company into a top independent mortgage lender. Today, the company has a servicing portfolio of 208,000+ loans for approximately $54.2 billion and a nationwide workforce of about 4,600 employees and 176 locations.

Under Patty's leadership, the company has taken historic steps to create opportunities for women and minorities, including in the C-suite. Currently, 59% of New American Funding's staff are women and 46% are minorities. The company recruits from a wide talent pool and cultivates key opportunities through personalized mentorship programs from Patty herself.

Patty also champions her company's Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives, which seek to raise awareness and increase homeownership in the Hispanic and Black communities. Last year, 36% of the company's home purchase originations went to minorities vs. the national average of 25.5%, (2020 HMDA data).

"I'm deeply humbled to be recognized as one of the top Women Worth Watching," said Patty Arvielo, President of New American Funding. "I've dedicated my entire career to empowering women and minorities who bring their valued perspective to our leadership table, helping us thrive as one of the largest privately held retail lenders to Hispanics and Blacks."

To view the complete list of winners, click here.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 208,000 loans for approximately $54.2 billion, 176 nationwide locations, and about 4,600 employees. The company is a 2021 MPA 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE Patty Arvielo

Related Links

https://www.newamericanfunding.com

