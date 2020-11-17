Patty Mills And Bluestone Lane Brew Up Partnership To Build Pathways To Success Via Keriba Ged Program

Mills, a well-known coffee enthusiast and long-time local of Bluestone Lane, was selected for his embodiment of the brand's ethos of actively promoting a positive change for the betterment of lifestyle, wellness and community. Together, they will introduce the company's Keriba Ged program, which will be open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples starting in 2021/22.

"Keriba," meaning "Our," and "Ged," meaning "Home" or "Place," is a unique program that will see Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have the opportunity to develop premium business and hospitality skills at Bluestone Lane locations in the United States. The Keriba Ged program will open up pathways to success for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to live and train abroad, enabling them to learn and develop valuable leadership, project management, networking, financial, communication and customer service skills.

"I am looking forward to working with the Bluestone Lane team in developing their innovative Keriba Ged program that will create real opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Bluestone Lane forms part of my daily ritual and is my taste of home whilst I live and play basketball half a world away. It's these memories and small reminders of home that play a big part of my success, connect me to my people and where I come from and drive me to achieve greatness," Mills said. "What we do together will create a model that builds confidence and experience for a lifetime, equipping the successful applicants with valuable life and business skills, setting them up with the tools to flourish and succeed, which can then be replicated and applied across other global businesses worldwide and in their communities back home."

"We are inspired by Patty and how he has used his platform as a catalyst to bring people and cultures together," said Nicholas Stone, Bluestone Lane founder and CEO. "At Bluestone Lane we actively aspire to be a positive force for change and bring a better understanding of Indigenous culture in the US; we want to institute some of these high performance standings around how we operate as a business and how we can benefit people being part of these environments. The Keriba Ged program shows our continued investment in making a difference that will positively impact communities with limited opportunities in Australia."

The Keriba Ged program is set to commence in 2021/22. Learn more, register interest or lend support at https://bluestonelane.com/keribagedprogram.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired, New York-born coffee and hospitality brand, and one America's top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses, is leading the movement in third and fourth wave coffee culture. Known for introducing the "Flat White" and "Avocado Smash" to the United States, the brand has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers who are looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. Bluestone Lane's award-winning coffee and café business was founded by former Melbournian, Nicholas Stone. It currently operates 51 coffee shops and cafés across the U.S. and Canada.

About Team Mills Foundation

The Team Mills Foundation is dedicated to supporting communities around the world; from environmental and wildlife conservation efforts, to providing clean drinking water for communities, supporting women and children shelters and giving a voice to minorities through multiculturalism and diversity. No matter the challenge, The Team Mills Foundation are going all hands in on the things that hit home. Together, we can make a positive change and long lasting impact worldwide.

Contacts:

Snezana Hay: [email protected] / +61 419 653 659

Andy Stone: [email protected]

SOURCE Bluestone Lane

Related Links

https://bluestonelane.com

