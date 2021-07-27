Paubox Expands Leadership Team with New VP of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paubox , the leader in HIPAA compliant email , today announces the appointment of Cailin Pitcher as the company's new vice president of marketing. With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing leadership, Pitcher will play a key part in marketing Paubox's solutions and accelerating the company's growth trajectory.

"Cailin's expertise in niche environments will be a valuable asset to defining the go-to-market strategies to further position Paubox as the leader of HIPAA compliant email solutions," Paubox Founder CEO Hoala Greevy said.

Pitcher comes to Paubox with a history of marketing leadership roles within several start-ups, including Expertcity (acquired by Citrix), SolarCity, Procore Technologies and Zenefits. She most recently worked at Procore Technologies as a director of product marketing, where she was responsible for promoting the company's expansion and growth. As the vice president of marketing at Paubox, Pitcher will play a vital role in meeting the company's ambitious sales and marketing goals.

"The strong product market fit and loyal customers at Paubox inspires me," Pitcher explained. "I'm passionate about cloud-based technologies that transform the way people work and address evolving trends. Paubox is disrupting the healthcare industry with an easy-to-use, secure and scalable communication solution, and I'm eager to contribute."

Pitcher's appointment marks the latest milestone in Paubox's growth. The company now has over 3,200 customers in all 50 states and 12 countries. Paubox also leads two categories of the G2 Summer report: Best Email Encryption Software and Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software .

Hiring Pitcher comes on the heels of Paubox's Zero Trust Email and Paubox Marketing launches. For more information on Paubox's HITRUST CSF certified encrypted email solutions, visit Paubox: HIPAA compliant email. Right out of the box. .

About Paubox

