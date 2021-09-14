Paubox Leads G2 Grid® Fall 2021

SAN FRANSISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paubox continues to lead the HIPAA compliant email industry in several categories of the G2 Grid® Fall 2021 Report, including HIPAA Compliant Messaging, Secure Email Gateway, Email Security, and Email Encryption.

Paubox tops all HIPAA compliant messaging software vendors in total customer reviews on G2 with 170 reviews, 90% more than its nearest competitor. Paubox also has a G2 score of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Paubox also earned G2 badges for:

Momentum Leader

Leader

Easiest Setup

Highest User Adoption

Most Implementable

Best Support

Easiest To Do Business With

Best Relationship

Best Results

Users Most Likely To Recommend

Easiest Admin

Easiest To Use

Best Meets Requirements

Best Usability

Users Love Us

"Continued recognition from G2 reinforces our leadership position in the HIPAA compliant email space," said Hoala Greevy, Founder CEO of Paubox. "We will continue to focus on providing our customers with secure, reliable, and easy to use secure email."

