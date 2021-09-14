Paubox Leads G2 Grid® Fall 2021
Report with Highest G2 Scores
Sep 14, 2021, 09:41 ET
SAN FRANSISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paubox continues to lead the HIPAA compliant email industry in several categories of the G2 Grid® Fall 2021 Report, including HIPAA Compliant Messaging, Secure Email Gateway, Email Security, and Email Encryption.
Paubox tops all HIPAA compliant messaging software vendors in total customer reviews on G2 with 170 reviews, 90% more than its nearest competitor. Paubox also has a G2 score of 4.9 out of 5 stars.
Paubox also earned G2 badges for:
- Momentum Leader
- Leader
- Easiest Setup
- Highest User Adoption
- Most Implementable
- Best Support
- Easiest To Do Business With
- Best Relationship
- Best Results
- Users Most Likely To Recommend
- Easiest Admin
- Easiest To Use
- Best Meets Requirements
- Best Usability
- Users Love Us
"Continued recognition from G2 reinforces our leadership position in the HIPAA compliant email space," said Hoala Greevy, Founder CEO of Paubox. "We will continue to focus on providing our customers with secure, reliable, and easy to use secure email."
About Paubox
Paubox provides secure email for modern healthcare. Right out of the box. Offering HITRUST CSF certified solutions, customers can trust Paubox to provide them with seamless, secure, HIPAA compliant email products.
