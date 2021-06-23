Paubox to Host 4th Annual Paubox SECURE Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paubox , the leading email security provider for modern healthcare, will host its 4th annual Paubox SECURE conference in person on September 29th and 30th in Las Vegas at the Park MGM . The two-day healthcare cybersecurity and innovation conference will allow individuals to network with peers and hear from leading industry experts.

In the last three years alone, more than 93% of healthcare organizations have reported at least one security breach. Healthcare, cybersecurity, and compliance experts at this year's Paubox SECURE will share valuable insights on best practices to hinder technology vulnerabilities and escalating cyberattack threats, as well as other factors that threaten patient privacy. Event attendees will have the opportunity to discuss and explore the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on technology, innovation, and cybersecurity within the healthcare industry.

"With cybersecurity threats among healthcare institutions on the rise, it's imperative for healthcare leaders to be equipped with the tools, tactics, and technologies they need to keep their patients and practitioners safe," said Hoala Greevy, founder CEO of Paubox. "In bringing together industry experts, Paubox SECURE aims to provide attendees with everything they need to ensure their operations remain 100% HIPAA compliant."

One of the conference's noteworthy speakers this year will be Kelvin Coleman , executive director at the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA). With more than 20 years of experience, Kelvin has been involved with high-stakes cyber security posts at the White House, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the private sector.

To ensure the health and safety of all attendees, Paubox developed a detailed plan adhering to relevant and applicable guidelines and protocols, both locally and nationally.

For more information about the conference, agenda details, how to sponsor or to register, visit pauboxsecure.com

About Paubox

Paubox provides secure email for modern healthcare. Right out of the box. Paubox leads two categories of the G2 Spring report: Best Email Security Software and Best Email Encryption Software. Coupled with its HITRUST CSF certification , customers can trust Paubox to provide them with seamless, secure, and compliant email solutions.

