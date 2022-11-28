Paul A. Pimentel, DDS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul A. Pimentel, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in Dentistry for his contributions to the dental profession and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work with Aspen Dental.

Dr. Pimentel is affiliated with Aspen Dental, serving as the owner of more than 10 offices throughout Florida. He has more than 17 years of experience in the field and has been with Aspen Dental since 2011. According to Dr. Pimentel, Aspen Dental practices are committed to treating patients with the compassion and respect they deserve. The practices believe in providing comprehensive care that addresses both their short- and long-term dental care needs and promises an honest, judgment-free environment where it all comes down to excellent care.

Dr. Pimentel graduated with his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. Passionate about his profession, the doctor is a Diplomate of the International Dental Implant Association.

According to Dr. Pimentel, dentistry is also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

Dr. Pimentel's uncle was a dentist, and his father was a physician. However, it was an oral-facial accident that Dr. Pimentel suffered when he was 12 that led him to his career in dentistry. He wanted to help others, like the dentists that helped him, after his accident. He owns 11 offices and has 17 doctors working under him. Their motto is "pain doesn't take a day off," so they want to help patients to smile.

When he's not working, the doctor enjoys spending time with his family, which includes his two daughters, ages 9 and 20. He also enjoys playing golf.

