Paul Ashworth Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary As CEO and President of BERNINA of America

AURORA, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Paul Ashworth as CEO and President of BERNINA of America. The milestone comes on the heels of several exceptional years that saw a drastic increase in sales and a surge in popularity amongst younger consumers.

Paul Ashworth, CEO and President of BERNINA of America

Paul joined BERNINA as CEO and President in 2011 after working over 20 years in the wine and spirit industry for premium companies like Moet Hennessy. While Paul lacked experience in the sewing industry, he used his business knowledge from working with premium brands and creating strong teams to achieve success. Since joining BERNINA, Paul has helped grow the US business by over 65% by maintaining and supporting BERNINA's strong network of independently owned Dealers. In the last few years, Paul has focused on making BERNINA and the sewing industry more inclusive and welcoming to creators of any age, race or background. In the next 10 years, Paul hopes to continue growing BERNINA's brand and upholding the same family-owned values that have been a cornerstone of BERNINA since the beginning.

The BERNINA Executive Team, some of which have worked at BERNINA of America for over 30 years, joined together to congratulate Paul. According to the team, "Paul has been an integral part of the growth and success BERNINA of America has experienced over the last ten years. His unyielding support and commitment to BERNINA, its employees and Dealer network has been a constant source of inspiration for us all. We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to seeing how the next ten years unfold."

