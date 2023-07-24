Paul Black II, Leslie Hammond, Kelly Maxwell and Alan Patterson join Coastal States Bank's Commercial Banking Team in Atlanta

ATLANTA , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank ("CSB") is pleased to announce the addition of four new bankers to their Atlanta region. Paul Black II, Leslie Hammond, Kelly Maxwell and Alan Patterson joined CSB's Cobb County team in July and will serve customers at CSB's Akers Mill branch.

Paul Black II joins the community bank as Senior Vice President, Cobb Commercial Banking Team Leader. Bringing 37 years of experience to CSB, Paul will lead a team of commercial bankers in offering a range of financial solutions to local businesses.

Kelly Maxwell brings 30 years of experience to her position as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker and will provide lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to business customers in the Atlanta area.

Also with 30 years of experience, Leslie Hammond, Senior Vice President, Private Banker, will focus on business development specializing in deposit and treasury management solutions.

Alan Patterson, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker, will provide financing, deposit and treasury management services to homebuilders and commercial clients. Alan has 38 years of banking experience and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of bankers to our team in Cobb County. They bring a great amount of experience to CSB in years, skills and service that our business clients will value and appreciate," said Gary Dowell, CSB's Atlanta Regional President.

Also joining CSB's Cobb commercial banking team are two banking assistants, Karrie Boyd-Green and Cathy Roach, who will support the commercial bankers in delivering banking solutions to Atlanta's business community.

"Paul and the rest of the team have a strong community banking pedigree," said Steve Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSB. "By creating an environment where our bankers can thrive and deliver exemplary customer service to their clients, we are able to attract the best Local bankers in the market," said Stone.

