Paul Black II, Leslie Hammond, Kelly Maxwell and Alan Patterson join Coastal States Bank's Commercial Banking Team in Atlanta

News provided by

Coastal States Bank

24 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

ATLANTA , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank ("CSB") is pleased to announce the addition of four new bankers to their Atlanta region. Paul Black II, Leslie Hammond, Kelly Maxwell and Alan Patterson joined CSB's Cobb County team in July and will serve customers at CSB's Akers Mill branch.

Paul Black II joins the community bank as Senior Vice President, Cobb Commercial Banking Team Leader. Bringing 37 years of experience to CSB, Paul will lead a team of commercial bankers in offering a range of financial solutions to local businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank)

Kelly Maxwell brings 30 years of experience to her position as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker and will provide lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to business customers in the Atlanta area.

Also with 30 years of experience, Leslie Hammond, Senior Vice President, Private Banker, will focus on business development specializing in deposit and treasury management solutions.

Alan Patterson, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banker, will provide financing, deposit and treasury management services to homebuilders and commercial clients. Alan has 38 years of banking experience and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of bankers to our team in Cobb County. They bring a great amount of experience to CSB in years, skills and service that our business clients will value and appreciate," said Gary Dowell, CSB's Atlanta Regional President.

Also joining CSB's Cobb commercial banking team are two banking assistants, Karrie Boyd-Green and Cathy Roach, who will support the commercial bankers in delivering banking solutions to Atlanta's business community.

"Paul and the rest of the team have a strong community banking pedigree," said Steve Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSB.  "By creating an environment where our bankers can thrive and deliver exemplary customer service to their clients, we are able to attract the best Local bankers in the market," said Stone.

About the Company

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Correspondent Marine, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business.  At present, CSB has approximately $2 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

 Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank, please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact:
Raquel Cobb
VP, Marketing and Communications Director
Coastal States Bank
[email protected]com

SOURCE Coastal States Bank

