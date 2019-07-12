Paul Bradshaw Joins New Leaf Paper as Chief Operations Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper, one of the most sustainable brands in the paper industry, is pleased to welcome Paul Bradshaw as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Under this role, Bradshaw will focus on developing strategic partnerships and innovative products for New Leaf Paper, while managing the daily operations of the company.

Bradshaw brings with him over 20 years of sales and marketing experience within the paper industry. He specializes in developing strategic high value products and market opportunities. With a focus on environmental issues, he always prioritized using high recycled content and certified virgin fibers in his paper and packaging products. As one of the most recognized brands for its 100% post-consumer recycled publishing and commercial printing paper, New Leaf is excited for yet another environmentally conscious professional to join its team.

"I was attracted to New Leaf Paper because of their dedication to the environment, how they are known for their sustainable sourcing," said Bradshaw. "I have been in the paper industry for a few years now, and I firmly believe that sustainable and recycled paper have the power to impact the world for the better."

Under its new ownership by FutureStake Inc. earlier this year, the company has recently focused on strengthening its leadership team. "Paul is the right addition to the New Leaf team," said Yen Lam, president and CIO. "Paul's extensive paper background and business development skills will help further strengthen New Leaf's products. We believe his strong connections and leadership experience within the paper industry will gear New Leaf towards greater success."

Based in Appleton, WI, Bradshaw will be working directly with manufacturing partners to further grow partnerships and create new products for the New Leaf line. He has considerable experience conducting market and competitive analysis of specific paper companies and potential mergers and acquisitions. New Leaf Paper is excited for Bradshaw to join their team and believes that he is a great new asset to the company.

New Leaf Paper is a women-owned company that continues to gain recognition as one of the leading national sources for environmentally manufactured printing paper. Founded in 1998, New Leaf Paper began its focus on the importance of properly sourcing their paper all while meeting the needs of their customers. It is now a B-corp and WOSB certified company. It operates both in the East and West coast; striving to provide the most environmentally beneficial paper to its clients all around the nation.

