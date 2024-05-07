Paul Brooker Promoted to Managing Director of Lining Division, Ltd.

Long-term Employee Brings Industry Expertise, Boots-on-the-ground Growth Mindset

BEXHILL ON SEA, England, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lining Division, Ltd. (LDL), a leading UK-based infrastructure contractor and division of Vortex Companies (Vortex), today announced the promotion of Paul Brooker to Managing Director. Brooker brings over three decades of experience in the industry and is poised to lead LDL into a new period of growth in the high-demand UK wastewater market.

Paul Brooker promoted to Managing Director at Lining Division, Ltd., a UK-based trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation solutions provider.

Brooker will be overseeing all aspects of LDL's business, ensuring quality work and strategic expansion. Brooker spent the last nine years as director of operations for the company; during that time LDL grew from a three-vehicle business to the large operation it is today.

"When we acquired LDL, maintaining business continuity and local leadership was critical," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex. "Not only does Paul have deep roots at LDL, but he is also well-regarded in the industry, having grown up in the business working in both operations and management, in both public and municipal sectors."

Empowering strong local leaders is part of Vortex's business model, and Brooker has been energized by the resources provided by the new management. "Vortex's involvement has given us a real punch," said Brooker. "Our posture in the industry has rocketed, and through Vortex's available resources, we've been able to expand our offerings, invest in new equipment and leverage their expertise."

"I believe that in working his way through the ranks, he's earned respect from the team and our customers," said Quin Breland, Managing Director of Vortex Europe. "He is still relatable to the engineers in the field and is not above getting his hands dirty to make every project successful."

Water and sewer systems have significant challenges in this region and Brooker sees Vortex's model as a crucial part of the solution. "It takes companies like Vortex to support the long-term objective of renewing the infrastructure here," he added. "I love challenges like these, where we can be a part of the solution. It's what keeps me going."

About Lining Division Ltd. (LDL)

Located in Bexhill on Sea, UK-based Lining Division Ltd. is a trenchless rehabilitation and contracting services business. With a focus on drain maintenance and drain lining, LDL rehabilitates pipes from 75mm to 1200mm using a variety of Cured-in-Place-Pipe (CIPP) solutions. More recently LDL expanded its trenchless rehabilitation offering by adding Geopolymer lining solutions for deteriorated manholes and larger diameter infrastructure. LDL core customers include local water authorities and commercial facilities. For more information, www.liningdivision.co.uk.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies