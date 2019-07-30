Paul Castaldo Joins Tridiuum as SVP of Corporate Development

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the leading provider of digital health solutions for accelerating behavioral and medical care integration, today announced the addition of Paul Castaldo to its executive team. Castaldo joins the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, contributing his 35+ years of behavioral health integration and field expertise to Tridiuum's growth strategy.

A veteran behavioral health leader, Castaldo is a noted expert in behavioral and medical care integration ("total care"). His background includes large-scale behavioral health administration, management of mental health and substance abuse treatment services, clinical group coordination, and psychiatric care delivery.

"Paul Castaldo is one of the country's leading experts in total care integration," said Mark Redlus, Tridiuum CEO. "As a highly experienced senior health care leader, he has presided over what would be considered one of the largest implementations of a digital behavioral health outcomes platform in the world, supporting 1,800 clinicians and 4,000 patients daily. I can't think of anyone better positioned to help our current and future customers accelerate behavioral and medical care integration."

Castaldo will play a dual role as a market-facing subject matter expert, helping to architect business and product strategy, and an engagement leader aligning patients, providers, and health systems to improve access and outcomes.

"The market opportunity for Tridiuum is incredible," said Castaldo. "The platform they've developed is so far ahead of anything else when it comes to advancing the integration of total care. Health systems and care delivery organizations are desperate for workflow-friendly ways to do this – especially with so many behavioral health requirements tied to reimbursement for CMS programs. And the behavioral community needs better ways to advance treatment progress. Not only does Tridiuum have the platform to make both happen, they're doing it every day."

Prior to joining Tridiuum, Castaldo spent 30 years at Kaiser Permanente, most recently as the Regional Behavioral Health Care Leader with the Southern California Permanente Medical Group. He received his MSW from UCLA and his BSW from California State University, Los Angeles.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum accelerates the integration of behavioral and medical care, and then takes it a step further, advancing behavioral treatment progress. The company's digital health platform, TridiuumOne, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with technical fluency. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients for valuable feedback, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking – all leading to improved outcomes. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 600 clinical facilities use the TridiuumOne platform, with more than 2,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for than 4,400 patients every day.

