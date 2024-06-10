PAUL CHILDERS NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, MAGID

Product sales veteran (Liberty, DirecTV, Comcast) to lead Business Development as Magid grows its scale and leading position in consumer intelligence and workflow-solution products

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magid, the leading consulting, consumer intelligence and activation firm, today announced that highly respected sales executive Paul Childers has been named Vice President, Business Development, Magid. Bringing more than 20 years of expertise as leader with top media & entertainment brands, Childers will be reporting to Magid Chief Product Officer Kate Morgan.

Childers has a robust background as an operator for international and domestic pay TV services, including Liberty Global, DIRECTV Latin America, and Comcast. He has led the build, launch, and subscriber management for streaming services and products across multiple countries. In this capacity, Childers has collaborated extensively with major Hollywood studios, top sporting leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and UFC, and streaming services across four continents. He leverages his operator background to help partners utilize unique data and tools to enhance subscriber acquisition, engagement, and retention, as well as optimize ARPU and margins across competitive and diverse markets. Childers' extensive experience in supporting the operational and commercial needs of streaming and entertainment partners worldwide positions him as a strategic leader poised to drive innovation and growth at Magid.

"We've recently launched a set of predictive products fed by our proprietary data lake, which houses decades of data about what makes people tick. This prescriptive and predictive data is supporting a growing client group across the media and the brand landscape seeking to engage consumers, distribute the right content to grow ARPU, and stabilize subscriber bases." said Morgan. "We are thrilled that Paul is joining our team; his expertise across the media ecosystem and with data products will help us serve our clients even better and supercharge the scale of our business."

Childers will be based in Denver, and often at Magid's offices in New York, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

About Magid

Magid is a strategy consulting firm committed to revealing and harnessing underlying human truths that enable brands to deliver extraordinary value to their consumers. Fueled by a team of creative analytical thinkers who understand human behavior and content as a thread running through modern life, Magid has helped hundreds of brands become — and remain — an essential part of people's lives.

Long-standing clients include NBC Universal, Apple, Disney, Sony, Electronic Arts, and Amazon.

Magid was founded by social psychology professor Frank N. Magid in 1957. The firm is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with major offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

