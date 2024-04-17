Paul Compton, Chairman of Barclays Investment Banking, Joins Unqork's Board of Directors to Drive Expansion

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading Enterprise App Cloud solution, today announced the addition of Paul Compton to its Board of Directors. Compton is currently serving as Chairman of Investment Banking at Barclays and is based in New York City.

Prior to his recent appointment as Chairman of Investment Banking, Compton served as the Global Head of Corporate & Investment Bank, President of Barclays Bank PLC, and as a member of Barclays' Group Executive Committee.

Compton brings to Unqork an extensive 30-year background in the financial services sector, enriched by his tenure both at Barclays and as Chief Administrative Officer at JPMorgan Chase. Introduced to Unqork through Leathwaite , a leading global executive search firm, Compton's proven track record underscores his commitment to excellence and aligns with Unqork's goals to broaden its reach into new industries.

"I am excited to take on this new leadership position with Unqork to develop new and innovative strategies, drive expansion, and explore opportunities to take Unquork to the next level of success," said Compton.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul Compton to our Board of Directors. With his extensive background on Wall Street, from JPMorgan Chase to Barclays Investment Bank, Paul brings deep insights into enterprise technology and its role in solving business challenges," said Gary Hoberman, Unqork's CEO and Founder. "At Unqork, we're committed to transforming software across all industries, beginning with highly regulated financial services. As we've expanded into healthcare and the public sector, we've demonstrated that our approach to technology can transcend industries. Paul's addition to our board further strengthens our ability to easily drive innovation and impact across a wide range of industries."

About Unqork

Unqork is the first Enterprise App Cloud solution, reshaping how organizations create, secure, and manage the entire lifecycle of their applications in the cloud—all with zero code. Unqork's Enterprise App Cloud represents the next evolution of the application cloud layer, empowering enterprises to unleash business agility while removing the burden of technical debt. Unqork serves enterprises of all sizes, providing industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, and healthcare. Its customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

