Paul D. Bekman, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul D. Bekman, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law and for his professional excellence with Bekman, Marder, Hopper, Malarkey & Perlin LLC.

Mr. Bekman, is a practicing attorney with Bekman, Marder, Hopper, Malarkey & Perlin LLC, a leading Plaintiffs' trial firm located in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Bekman is an active trial lawyer who has obtained a significant number of multi-million dollar verdicts for his clients.

Paul D. Bekman, Esq.

Having led an impressive legal career for 40 years, Mr. Bekman is renowned for his lectures, teachings, and writings in the areas of trial advocacy, personal injury and wrongful death damages, and professional negligence. Devoted to his clients' interests, he focuses his successful practice in the handling of serious personal injury and wrongful death cases, with special emphasis in medical malpractice, and product liability.

In preparation for his career, he obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1971. Mr. Bekman was the first lawyer in Maryland certified as a Civil Trial Specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in 1980. He has been a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers since 1993 and served on the Board of Regents from 2006-2010.

He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America for over 30 years in the fields of medical malpractice, personal injury litigation, products liability, and admiralty. Best Lawyers has further recognized him as Lawyer of the Year in 2010, 2011 and 2013. He has been a Super Lawyer since its initial selection in 2006, and has been recognized in the Top 10 for seven years. He is a Fellow in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (2003), the American College of Barristers (2000), the International Society of Barristers (2011), and has served as President of the Bar Association of Baltimore City (1993), the Maryland Trial Lawyers (1996), and the Maryland State Bar Association (1997). He also served as President of the Maryland Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates for 14 years (1997-2011). In 2010, he received the Distinguished Graduate Award from the University of Maryland School of Law. In 2011, he was selected as one of 11 Living Legal Legends by the Bar Association of Baltimore City.

Mr. Bekman dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife Janice Silvers, and two daughters, Attorney Jodie Buchman and Attorney Stacy Radz.

To learn more, please visit https://www.scbmalaw.com/paul-d-bekman.html.

