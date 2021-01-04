Paul D. Bekman is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated in Baltimore, Maryland, Bekman Marder & Adkins LLC has maintained it's well-deserved reputation as one of the premier law firms for plaintiffs since 1945. The highly respected lawyers have accrued significant experience and expertise handling medical and professional negligence, birth injury, products liability, car and truck accident, slip-and-fall, transportation, maritime, and insurance litigation for people injured by the unreasonable actions of others.



Having led an impressive legal career for 40 years, Attorney Paul D. Beckman is renowned for his lectures, teachings, and writings in the areas of trial advocacy, personal injury and wrongful death damages, and professional negligence. Devoted to his clients' interests, he focuses his successful practice in the handling of serious personal injury and wrongful death cases, with special emphasis in medical malpractice, product liability, maritime, and common carrier cases. In light of his tenacity and client advocacy, he has demonstrated the highest level of integrity, having led him to win a significant number of multi-million dollar awards.



To prepare for his distinguished career, Mr. Beckman completed his undergraduate studies in 1968 at the University of Maryland, followed by obtaining his Juris Doctor in 1971 from the University of Maryland School of Law. He was recognized as Alumnus of the Year by the School of Law in 2010. With a commitment to excellence, Mr. Beckman was certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy as a civil trial specialist in 1980, and re-certified in 1990 and 2000.



Active in his field, Mr. Beckman maintains memberships and affiliations with several professional organizations including the Academy of Catastrophic Injury Attorneys and the Baltimore City Bar Association. He is a notable Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Society of Barristers. Throughout his extensive career, he served various leadership positions including elected President of the Maryland Trial Lawyers Association in 1986, as President of the Bar Association of Baltimore City in 1993, President of the Maryland State Bar Association in 1997, and President of the Maryland Bar Foundation from 2003 to 2005.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. Beckman was named Best Lawyers in America in the fields of Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Products Liability, and Admiralty from 1989 to present. He was also named Best Lawyers in America, Lawyer of the Year from 2009 to 2014. In 2011 he was recognized by the Bar Association of Baltimore City as one of its "Living Legal Legends.



Mr. Beckman dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife Janice Silvers and their two daughters Jodie Buckner and Stacy Rads.



To learn more, please visit https://www.scbmalaw.com/paul-d-bekman.html.



