Paul Davis Restoration Continues its Pledge to the Red Cross by Hosting Blood Drive Events at Local Offices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartening display of corporate citizenship and community resilience, Paul Davis Restoration, the nation's leading restoration network, pledged a generous donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross' Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) in January of this year. This proactive contribution underscores the company's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the Red Cross is equipped to respond to disasters of any scale across the United States.

Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross, expressed profound gratitude for the donation: "Paul Davis Restoration's contribution is a beacon of hope. It empowers us to fortify our capabilities and stand ready to assist individuals during their most challenging times."

Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration, shared the sentiment: "Our collaboration with the American Red Cross is more than a sponsorship; it's a shared mission to provide extraordinary care in times of need. We're proud to align with an organization that mirrors our dedication to service."

Paul Davis Restoration encourages its nationwide network to participate in the Red Cross' Annual Blood Drive. This initiative addresses the critical summer blood shortages and exemplifies the company's culture of service.

Results thus far:

80 blood donations from team members since the year's start.

38 donors at the company's National Conference in April, providing life-saving blood for 114 individuals.

A personal commitment from CEO Rich Wilson to maximize his blood donations throughout the year.

Testimonials from donors within the Paul Davis Restoration family reveal a shared passion for making a difference:

Rich Wilson emphasizes the company's vision aligns perfectly with the Red Cross, highlighting the importance of supporting others in their time of need.

Louise Spilkin, a first-time donor, praises the ARC's efficient process and expresses newfound pride in contributing to life-saving efforts.

Doug Beimfohr and Drew Anderson, both owners of Paul Davis Restoration franchises, reflect on the profound impact of donating blood and the joy of serving the community.

For further information about donating to the Red Cross Blood Drive nearest to you go to:

https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html

About Paul Davis Restoration: Founded in 1966, Paul Davis Restoration is a leader in property damage restoration and has 350 franchises across the United States.

SOURCE Paul Davis Restoration Inc.