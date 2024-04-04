Paul Davis Restoration Installs Smoke Alarms and Saves Lives Across North America with the American Red Cross

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Davis Restoration will be volunteering for "Sound the Alarm," an American Red Cross emblematic national movement taking place each spring, to install free smoke alarms in neighborhood homes. These events are part of the Home Fire Campaign, founded in 2014 by the Red Cross to respond to the shocking and heart-breaking fact that every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms.

Paul Davis Restoration, a nationwide network of nearly 350 franchises, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, pledged $500,000 to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) in January of this year. This donation helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.

It's a shocking fact that every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms. Post this

Randall Minor, an Estimator at the Paul Davis of North Florida location, also took part in an event. "Spreading awareness about fire safety with the Red Cross was a very meaningful and rewarding experience for me. As someone who sees fire damage on a regular basis, I can tell you that the devastation caused by a fire can ruin more than just someone's property," added Minor.

"Not everyone is fortunate enough to live in a home with properly installed, functional smoke detectors," said Barry A'Hearn, Emergency Recovery Coordinator of Paul Davis of the Iowa-Corridor. In my position I see too often how destructive home fires can be; we try help make sure the destruction is limited to property damage and not life and limb."

Do you have a smoke alarm in your home? Would you like to volunteer in the

Sound the Alarm program in your area? Please go to your local Red Cross Chapter website or to: https://www.redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.html

About Paul Davis Restoration: Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com For further info on available franchise territories go to www.pauldavisbusiness.com.

SOURCE Paul Davis Restoration Inc.