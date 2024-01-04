Paul Davis Restoration Supports American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts with $500,000 Donation

News provided by

Paul Davis Restoration Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 07:11 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross recognizes Paul Davis Restoration, a nationwide network of nearly 350 franchises, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, for its pledge of $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Paul Davis Restoration helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.

ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed.

Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross said, "We're extremely grateful for Paul Davis Restoration's donation, which will help ensure that we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours." 

"There really is no better sponsorship match for us in 2024," said Darren Impson, President and Owner of Paul Davis Restoration of Tampa. Impson also heads up the company's franchisee advisory council where he proposed the idea of a national sponsorship with the American Red Cross. "My office and team have been collaborating with the Red Cross locally for several years. Both organizations have seen a massive uptick in disasters in the past few years."

"We are thrilled to embark on a meaningful sponsorship with the American Red Cross, as our mutual dedication to providing extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need aligns seamlessly," added Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration.

Paul Davis Restoration has established their own fundraising site with the goal of increasing their overall donation to the American Red Cross from their initial $500,000 to a total of $1,000,000. To help them reach this goal please go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/pauldavis-pub.html/ and give what you can. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

About Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com. For further info on available franchise territories go to www.pauldavisbusiness.com

SOURCE Paul Davis Restoration Inc.

