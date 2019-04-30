Paul Deninger Appointed to Board of Directors of EverQuote, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Paul Deninger has joined EverQuote's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Deninger brings over 30 years of experience advising companies on creating shareholder value and leveraging technology to drive transformation and growth. Mr. Deninger also has deep capital markets experience, having helped to complete over 150 transactions, including IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and financings with leading technology companies and top-tier investment firms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Deninger to our Board of Directors. His extensive management experience, along with his deep knowledge of the technology market, capital markets and investment banking, will be an asset to EverQuote's Board of Directors," said EverQuote CEO Seth Birnbaum.

"It is an exciting time to be joining EverQuote's board. The company has an experienced and innovative management team, and is incredibly well-positioned to transform the insurance shopping experience for both consumers and insurance providers," said Mr. Deninger.

Mr. Deninger currently serves as a senior advisor to Evercore Inc., a publicly held investment banking advisory firm. He also serves on the boards of directors of Iron Mountain and Resideo Technologies. Previously, Mr. Deninger served as a senior managing director of Evercore and a vice chairman of Jefferies & Co., a global securities and investment banking firm. Mr. Deninger also held various positions at Broadview International LLC, a private investment banking firm, including serving as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until Broadview was acquired by Jefferies in 2003.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) the Company's ability to maintain or increase the amount providers spend per quote request; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; (4) the Company's ability to maintain and build its brand; (5) the Company's reliance on its third-party service providers; (6) the Company's ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and the Company's ability to successfully monetize them; (7) the impact of competition in the Company's industry and innovation by the Company's competitors; (8) the Company's expected use of proceeds from its initial public offering; and (9) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

Related Links

http://everquote.com

