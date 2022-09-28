Paul Eccles Joins Basis as Managing Partner to Lead Consultancy's Health Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis, a global strategy and insight consultancy headquartered in London – with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago – has named Paul Eccles as Managing Partner of Basis Health in New York. The announcement comes as the company continues its rapid growth and commercialization in its health division, Basis Health.

"We had an impressive field of candidates for this position, but Paul stood out to us not only because of his industry experience, but also his exceptional leadership skills," said Rune Mortensen, Group CEO of Basis. "As we continue to grow Basis Health, adding Paul to the team only strengthens our commitment to invest and deliver thoughtful and strategic guidance to our people, partners and clients."

Basis Health partners with LifeScience companies to inform and drive strategic decisions, powered by research and analytics, supporting across an expansive range of business needs and therapeutic areas.

Paul Eccles brings more than 15 years of experience within the healthcare industry, ranging from large cap pharma to small-to-medium cap biotech and startup clinical incubators. In his previous role, Paul was a Partner at Trinity Life Sciences in its Strategic Advisory pillar of the business, leading a team of 30+ team members across the United States. and United Kingdom. He holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from both the University of Birmingham and University of Brunel.

His work spans several focus areas, including commercialization strategy and execution, market landscaping, opportunity assessment, early asset prioritization, business development and licensing, platform forecasting and, more recently, portfolio positioning and prioritization.

"Basis Health has brought an innovative and exciting approach to global healthcare research and analytics, delivering highly engaging and intuitive outputs and providing clarity for clients, that ultimately serves to benefit patients and healthcare stakeholders," Paul said. "Combined with their commitment to culture and ambitious growth plans, I'm incredibly excited to join Basis Health's brilliant team, and be part of their further investment in today's ever-evolving healthcare landscape."

About Basis

Basis, an independent strategy and insight consultancy, headquartered in London, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

It delivers custom qualitative and quantitative, ad hoc and tracking solutions for clients across a wide range of sectors and audiences, including media, entertainment, arts, retail, financial services, professional services, CPG, fashion and health.

