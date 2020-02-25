Paul Evangelist, CPA, CGMA Named SouthStar Capital's Chief Financial Officer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthStar Capital, with headquarters in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, is pleased to announce that Paul Evangelist is the company's new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, his role includes managing all finance and accounting operations, with the goal of making sound operational and accounting decisions, while mitigating risk. He is also responsible for managing SouthStar's corporate financial resources in the most efficient and effective way.

Mr. Evangelist is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and certified Six Sigma Green Belt. As leader of commerce, he has achieved over 30 years of progressive senior management accounting, auditing, and controller experience by planning, orchestrating, and delivering strategic tactical solutions. He is also known for streamlining company operations and automating processes.

Prior to joining SouthStar Capital, Mr. Evangelist had extensive experience supporting and directing the finance and operating functions at several companies including B2B CFO Partners LLC, Nova Management Inc., Cummins Turbo Technologies LTD, Technica LLC, ARS Service Express, and CertainTeed Corporation of Charleston; plus other Senior Accounting positions held earlier in his career with firms such as Jones, Pounder & Associates P.C., Garruto Carr & Company, and Ernst & Young in New York City.

Mr. Evangelist has completed numerous management classes and seminars. He has developed solid leadership skills and has the ability to react appropriately to situations involving risk. While serving his country as an Army Aviation Officer, Mr. Evangelist was a Huey and Cobra Helicopter Pilot for the New Jersey National Guard. He retired in 1994 with the rank of Captain.

Mr. Evangelist is a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He has also served as president for the local CPA chapter and Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) chapter. Mr. Evangelist has earned many honors and awards throughout his career, including the 2019 CFO of the Year (Small Business) from the Charleston CFO Council.

Mr. Evangelist has lived in the Charleston area for 26 years. He served on the board of a local Montessori school during the planning stages and first year of operation and actively led the new adult ministry programs at his church. Currently, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina is home, where he lives with his wife, youngest daughter, and two dogs.

