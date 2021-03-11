Paul Farmer to Join VoltDB as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

I'm excited to be joining VoltDB at a time when 5G is driving the need for real-time decisioning and analytics at scale. Tweet this

Farmer brings many years of experience rapidly scaling global sales and partnerships for enterprise-grade technology companies specializing in data platforms and data-driven innovation. He has particular expertise in and knowledge around growing companies' presence in mature and emerging markets. At Volt, he'll work closely with CEO David Flower to grow Volt's global presence and build key partnerships.

At Compuware, Farmer led a significant Northern Europe operation, achieving many years of best in class success and growth.

At Attunity, achieving over 100% year on year growth, he helped scale the company to $100 million as Regional VP of Northern and Southern Europe, setting up teams in France, Holland, and Scandinavia, and orchestrating key partnerships with companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Attunity was acquired by Qlik, where Farmer currently leads Northern Europe with five sales regions and has overall GM responsibility for around 400 people.

"I'm really excited to be joining Volt at a time when 5G is driving the need for real-time decisioning and analytics at scale. Volts' solution is highly relevant for any enterprise seeking to capitalize on fast data for areas such as monetization, revenue assurance, business support systems, and fraud prevention," Farmer said. "Volt already has an impressive array of blue chip customers which we will grow significantly over the coming quarters. This is a tremendous opportunity for any business in the telco space to differentiate their capabilities."

About VoltDB

VoltDB is the only data platform designed to support telco applications in the age of 5G. We combine in-memory data storage with predictable low-latency and other key capabilities to power BSS/OSS, customer management, and revenue assurance applications that need to act in single-digit milliseconds to drive revenue or prevent revenue loss, without compromising on data accuracy. For more information, visit voltdb.com .

