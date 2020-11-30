Paul G. Kaminski Joins Digital Global Systems' Board of Directors

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems (DGS) is pleased and honored to announce Paul G. Kaminski as a member of its Board of Directors. DGS is a market leader in providing persistent detection, classification, and geolocation of Radio Frequency signals to create near real-time actionable knowledge for network monitoring, security, asset protection, and defense applications.

Paul G. Kaminski is currently chairman and chief executive officer of Technovation, Inc., a consulting company that fosters innovation, business development, and investment strategies related to advanced aerospace and defense technology.

A retired U.S. Air Force colonel, Kaminski served as Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Technology from 1994 to 1997, and was twice chairman of the Defense Science Board, of which he is still a member. He also chaired the RAND Corporation's Board of Trustees.

Kaminski is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, an IEEE fellow, and both a fellow and honorary fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), all in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the development of stealth aircraft and missiles, and satellite reconnaissance. His enduring contributions to those and other technical aerospace programs earned Kaminski a place among the Class of 2020 in the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

He is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Technology Strategies and Alliances, a technology-oriented investment banking and consulting firm. Kaminski was a consultant and adviser to a variety of government agencies. They include the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, the Director of National Intelligence's Senior Advisory Group, the FBI Director's Advisory Board, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Technical Advisory Board, the National Academies Air Force Studies Board, and the Atlantic Council.

Additional board assignments include chairman of the boards of HRL (formerly Hughes Research Labs), Seagate Government Solutions, and the Systems Engineering Research Council. He is a Director of MITRE, CoVant Technologies, LinQuist, Aevex, QuantiTec, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, and the USAF Academy Foundation. He also serves as an adviser to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory, Centripetal Networks, and Immersive Wisdom.

Kaminski has received numerous awards including the 2006 National Medal of Technology presented by President G.W. Bush. He has been recognized as a Pioneer of National Reconnaissance and a Pioneer of Stealth.

"We are honored to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors as DGS pursues several key market transitions," stated Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. "As a highly respected technology executive, with depth in multiple industry segments, we look forward to Paul's expert engagement and assistance in guiding DGS through the numerous opportunities presented to us."

"I am excited to be joining the DGS board," stated Kaminski. "DGS is competing in several key market segments where innovation can help save lives and protect critical elements of the nation's infrastructure."

Kaminski holds a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy, master's degrees in aeronautics and astronautics and electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University. He and his wife, Julie, have two children and six grandchildren.

This appointment is effective immediately.

