BILLINGS, Mont., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gatzemeier is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Financial Advisor in his field as an Owner/Director at CBCC - Coal Black Cattle Co. & Consulting.

Mr. Paul Gatzemeier is a Registered Financial Advisor at his own private, full service consulting firm. The Coal Black Cattle Co. & Consulting provides services in clean energy source renewal and solutions to agriculture issues.

With over 45 years of experience in the field of finance, and having served 28 years in his current position, Mr. Gatzemeier specializes in energy sources and renewal natural resources. As a small business owner, Mr. Gatzemeier and his wife own an executive services company, through which he provides advisory services including due diligence, strategic planning, economic and financial evaluation, project development, construction management and acquisition support.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Gatzemeier attended the Advanced Management and Business Administration and Management programs of Harvard Business School. He is also a graduate of the Executive and Business Administration and Management programs of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education and holds a degree in organizational leadership from Fielding Graduate University. Additionally, Mr. Gatzemeier received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Montana State University in Bozeman.

To further his education and training, Mr. Gatzemeier is affiliated with the Rocky Mountain College, the Intermountain Equestrian Center, and the HSHI, Inc. Also, Mr. Gatzemeier is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the National Council Alliance. He also is a member of the Advisory Board for First Interstate Bank, a publicly traded, family controlled company. As an independent corporate director, Mr. Gatzemeier is also affiliated with the WyoBen, a family owned company, is Chair of the Compensation Committee, a member of the Nominating Committee and chaired a Special Committee to address major shareholder concerns.

Mr. Gatzemeier dedicates this recognition to his wife of 25 years, Barb Skelton, his life and business partner.

For more information, please visit www.horsesspiritshealing.org.

