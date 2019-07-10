Paul Gauguin Cruises Awarded "#1 Mid-Size Ship Ocean Cruise Line" In The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019 Readers' Survey For Third Time

"For 24 years, our readers have been voting in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. This annual franchise is a global collection of the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and more," said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor-in-Chief, Travel + Leisure . "Brands and properties from all over the world—from Peru to Japan, India to Italy, and right here at home in the United States—are recognized by our audience because they deliver on exceptional experiences, rooted in a sense of place. I congratulate all of this year's winners, who have worked so hard to be among the world's best."

"We are thrilled to be honored again as the world's best mid-size ship ocean cruise line," said Diane Moore, President of Paul Gauguin Cruises. "Thank you to the readers of Travel + Leisure for this prestigious award. This is truly special this year, since Paul Gauguin Cruises is celebrating 10 years as a cruise line. It's a testament to our talented staff, who provide exemplary service, Polynesian hospitality, and extraordinary experiences aboard our voyages in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific."

Cruise ships were rated in categories of cabins/facilities, food, service, itineraries/destinations, excursions/activities, and value. The full list of World's Best Awards winners is available in the August issue of Travel + Leisure magazine and at www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.

Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by many notable publications in travel and lifestyle. In addition to its Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards accolades, the line was also voted one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and was honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's 2019 Leisure Lifestyle Awards for the fourth consecutive year and honored in the 2019 BRIDES Honeymoon Awards.

For more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

Owned by Pacific Beachcomber S.C., French Polynesia's leading luxury hotel and cruise operator, Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a luxurious cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific.

