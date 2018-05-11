Paul Gauguin Cruises Awarded Best Small-Ship Cruise Line By Global Traveler Magazine For The Third Consecutive Year

Global Traveler is a monthly magazine for business and leisure luxury travelers and conducted a survey of its readers for "the best" in categories across leisure, luxury, and lifestyle travel. Awards were given to the best leisure destinations, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and tour operators voted by Global Traveler's readers.

"We are thrilled to be voted 'Best Small-Ship Cruise Line' again this year," remarked Diane Moore, President of Paul Gauguin Cruises, who accepted the award at the ceremony. "Thank you to Global Traveler and its readers for this prestigious honor. It's a testament to our dedicated staff, who delivers extraordinary service aboard our voyages in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific."

The winners are listed in the Leisure Lifestyle Edition of Global Traveler, available on newsstands May 15, 2018, and online at www.globaltravelerusa.com.

For more information about Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Owned by Pacific Beachcomber S.C., French Polynesia's leading luxury hotel and cruise operator, Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2017†. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2017 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in 2016 and 2017, and received top honors as the "#1 Cruise Line for Honeymooners" in BRIDES Magazine's 2017 Honeymoon Awards and listed in the publication's "Top All-Inclusives" in the 2018 Honeymoon Awards.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Bloy

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Director of Public Relations

(425) 440-6255

vbloy@pgcruises.com

†From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2017 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-gauguin-cruises-awarded-best-small-ship-cruise-line-by-global-traveler-magazine-for-the-third-consecutive-year-300647103.html

SOURCE Paul Gauguin Cruises

