Paul Gauguin Cruises Debuts 'Live Large On Our Small Ship' Special Offer

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is offering up to $500 Shipboard Credit on balcony staterooms and suites on select voyages during the line's "Live Large On Our Small Ship" promotion when booked by July 31, 2018. As an additional bonus, deposits have been reduced to $250 per person.
Shipboard Credit on select sailings varies by balcony stateroom or suite category:
- $300 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom, categories C and D
- $500 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom/suite, categories B and above
Shipboard Credit can be used toward indulging in a spa treatment at Deep Nature Spa, purchasing a souvenir in La Boutique, booking a shore excursion aboard The Gauguin, and more.
Eligible sailings:
Tahiti & the Society Islands | 7 nights
- September 29; October 13; November 10; December 8, 15, 22, 29, 2018
- January 5, 12, 19; February 9, 16, 23; March 2, 30, 2019
Society Islands & Tahiti Iti | 7 nights
- August 25; October 6; November 3, 2018
Society Islands & Tuamotus | 10 nights
- November 28, 2018
- March 20, 2019
Cook Islands & Society Islands | 11 nights
- March 9, 2019
Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands | 14 nights
- January 26, 2019
Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50% off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles.
For further information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.
This promotion is for new bookings only, subject to availability, and must be booked by July 31, 2018. Shipboard Credit amount is determined by balcony stateroom category. Offer may be combined with applicable 3rd guest in stateroom offer but may not be combined with other offers and can be discontinued at any time. Port, security, and handling charges of $139-$285 per person are additional. Reduced rate deposit of $250 per person is refundable less a $100 administration fee. Additional terms and conditions may apply.
About Paul Gauguin Cruises
Owned by Pacific Beachcomber S.C., French Polynesia's leading luxury hotel and cruise operator, Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2017†. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2017 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and received top honors as the "#1 Cruise Line for Honeymooners" in BRIDES Magazine's 2017 Honeymoon Awards and was listed in the publication's "Top All-Inclusives" in the 2018 Honeymoon Awards.
|
†From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2017 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Paul Gauguin Cruises.
