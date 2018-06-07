Paul Gauguin Cruises Debuts 'Live Large On Our Small Ship' Special Offer

$300 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom, categories C and D

Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom, categories C and D $500 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom/suite, categories B and above

Shipboard Credit can be used toward indulging in a spa treatment at Deep Nature Spa, purchasing a souvenir in La Boutique, booking a shore excursion aboard The Gauguin, and more.

Eligible sailings:

Tahiti & the Society Islands | 7 nights

September 29 ; October 13 ; November 10 ; December 8 , 15, 22, 29, 2018

; ; ; , 15, 22, 29, 2018 January 5 , 12, 19; February 9 , 16, 23; March 2 , 30, 2019

Society Islands & Tahiti Iti | 7 nights

August 25 ; October 6 ; November 3, 2018

Society Islands & Tuamotus | 10 nights

November 28, 2018

March 20, 2019

Cook Islands & Society Islands | 11 nights

March 9, 2019

Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands | 14 nights

January 26, 2019

Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50% off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles.

For further information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

This promotion is for new bookings only, subject to availability, and must be booked by July 31, 2018. Shipboard Credit amount is determined by balcony stateroom category. Offer may be combined with applicable 3rd guest in stateroom offer but may not be combined with other offers and can be discontinued at any time. Port, security, and handling charges of $139-$285 per person are additional. Reduced rate deposit of $250 per person is refundable less a $100 administration fee. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Owned by Pacific Beachcomber S.C., French Polynesia's leading luxury hotel and cruise operator, Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2017†. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2017 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and received top honors as the "#1 Cruise Line for Honeymooners" in BRIDES Magazine's 2017 Honeymoon Awards and was listed in the publication's "Top All-Inclusives" in the 2018 Honeymoon Awards.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Bloy

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Director of Public Relations

(425) 440-6255

vbloy@pgcruises.com

†From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2017 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

